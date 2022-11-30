Elon Musk has made Twitter more dangerous, Ex-Employee

Roth has been on Twitter’s policy team for a long time.

Roth said targeted trolling on Twitter increased racist slurs.

Roth also talked about Twitter Blue’s failed launch and paid verification.

Yoel Roth, who used to be in charge of trust and safety at Twitter, said at first that Elon Musk made the platform safer. This was his first interview after leaving Twitter suddenly. Later, at an event put on by the Knight Foundation, he said that he no longer thought that.

Roth has been on Twitter’s policy team for a long time. His comments are especially important because he was the only high-level executive to talk about what was going on at Twitter in the days after Musk took over. Roth explained how targeted trolling campaigns on Twitter led to a rise in racist slurs on the platform.

At first, he was optimistic, but when “procedural legitimacy” broke down, he had to leave. Roth said that Musk had said he wanted to set up a moderation council before making big policy decisions on Twitter. But Musk quickly showed that he likes to decide things on his own.

Roth said, “He would say things that were consistent with establishing a moderation council, that were consistent with not making capricious, unilateral decisions, and I was optimistic on the basis of that.” My optimism ultimately faded.

Roth also talked about Twitter Blue’s failed launch and paid verification. He said that his team had previously tried to warn Musk, but he chose to ignore them. Roth told us that “it went exactly off the rails in the way that we anticipated, and there weren’t the safeguards that needed to be in place to address it upfront.”

After Twitter Blue was first released, the number of scams and fake accounts went up.

He also said that Twitter might be able to improve its machine learning tools for moderation, but that the lack of experienced policy and safety workers will hurt the site.