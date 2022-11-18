Elon Musk insulted Twitter with ‘space Karen’

Insults were flung at Elon Musk through a projector outside Twitter’s headquarters, with him being referred to as everything from a “space Karen” to a “dictator’s a**kisser.”

Hundreds of Twitter employees are said to have resigned after the billionaire asked that they work “long hours at high intensity” or leave by Thursday (November 17).

In reaction to the ultimatum, white lettering was seen scrolling down the exterior of the structure, criticising Musk’s behaviour since assuming control of the social media network on October 27, 2022.

“Elon Musk: supreme parasite, pollutant pimple, apartheid profiteer, dictator’s a**kisser, lawless oligarch, insecure coloniser, cruel hoarder, space Karen, mediocre manchild, pressurised privilege, petty racist, megalomaniac,” it said.

Fredrick Joseph said in the video, which has over 85,000 likes, “Twitter HQ tonight as hundreds of employees quit because of Elon.”

TikTok fans were in stitches after seeing the video, which was published with the phrase “Welp, Elon…” and Taylor Swift’s song Anti-Hero.

“Space Karen was what got me,” one user added.

“Rich kid buys an expensive toy, breaks it weeks later…,” said another.

“”I like to think each employee got to pick out their own name for him,” said a third.

“Everyone talking about Space Karen but Mediocre Manchild really hits for me,” wrote a fourth.

More employees are leaving after Musk fired half of the workers, including top management, immediately after taking over and continues to make changes to the work environment.

Musk, on the other hand, appears unfazed by the mass resignations, tweeting later that evening, “the best people are staying.”

However, one employee said that the billionaire had met with some of the quitting employees earlier that day in an attempt to persuade them to stay.

