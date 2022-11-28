Elon Musk tweets about his “bedside table”

Twitter co-founder tweets picture of his “bedside table” with guns and diet coke cans.

He once described himself as “fairly nocturnal,” but that doesn’t seem to apply to now.

Twitter co-founder and CEO Elon Musk has been hard at work on Twitter 2.0 since buying the company in late October.

According to Elon Musk, who once described himself as “fairly nocturnal” he doesn’t need more than six hours of sleep every day.

Those six hours don’t seem to be there either. Just one month after buying Twitter, the billionaire appears to be working nonstop.

While working tirelessly to paint Twitter in his own image, he is presumably drinking diet coke to keep him going. This is what one gathers from the picture of his “bedside table” that Musk tweeted just now.

Musk has tweeted more frequently than ever since the acquisition. Nearly all of his tweets concern Twitter 2.0, new features, and events at Twitter headquarters. But Musk’s most recent tweet is more introspective and unique.

Musk’s latest tweet features several diet coke cans and two firearms on his nightstand. Almost, anyway. Empty Coke cans and the resulting round dents on the table prove the absence of coasters.

Where are the pistols, though? One of them, at least, has been around for quite some time and is of significant historical significance.

An old-fashioned flintlock pistol. The alternative appears to be sufficiently up to date. Nonetheless, it is presumably a professional, a toy, or something similar. It lacks a trigger and looks like it might be constructed of cheap plastic.

Musk undoubtedly noticed the table was discolored after he tweeted the photo. This time he tweeted, “There is no explanation for my lack of coasters.

It’s possible that Musk’s ability to work nonstop on Twitter’s relaunch is due in part to the beverage’s caffeine content.

Twitter’s usage policy, interestingly enough, prohibits users from uploading images of firearms. Even if we believe that Musk is exempt from the restrictions users must follow, he is still likely to be fine. This is due to the fact that his photo may appear to depict “weapons,” but these are likely to be conventional firearms.

Musk has started constructing Twitter 2.0 since buying the company in late October. First, he developed a “hardcore” work culture and ended work-from-home.

Musk reportedly advised Twitter employees to prepare for harsh times and an 80-hour workweek. He cut free lunches, allowances, daycare, and team activities.

Many software programmers weren’t satisfied with Musk’s “ultimatum mail,” in which he requested employees to be ready for a hardware work culture, and left the business with three-month severance pay. 1200 engineers didn’t want to join Musk’s Twitter 2.0.

After the mass resignation, the firm began rehiring and Musk asked remaining coders to meet him. Twitter’s CEO recently announced “world-class software aces” are joining.

Musk expressed interest in employing experts from Japan, India, and Brazil but didn’t indicate when. The company’s career page provides two U.S. positions: senior engineering manager and administrative business partner.

