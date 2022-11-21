Elon Musk unbans Kanye West, Andrew Tate’s Twitter accounts

Elon Musk has added two more grounds of contention to the raging fire that has been Twitter since his takeover. Musk unbanned Kanye West (now Ye) and Andrew Tate’s Twitter accounts shortly after reinstating Donald Trump’s. “Testing… Testing… Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked” Kanye posted a tweet. Musk answer, “Don’t kill what ye hate… Save what ye love”. Tate, on the other side, wrote, “I’ve decided to fly to the failed state of California, walk into twitter HQ and tell @elonmusk he’s a legend. On my way.”

Kanye’s account was suspended in October after he tweeted about going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” Tate, who has been heavily chastised for his fiery and misogynistic Internet remarks, was banned from Twitter in 2017. Earlier this year, he was also banned from Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Jordan Peterson, Kathy Griffin, and Babylon Bee were among those whose Twitter accounts were restored.

Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

I’ve decided to fly to the failed state of California, walk into twitter HQ and tell @elonmusk he’s a legend. On my way. pic.twitter.com/oivzdTh8NA — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) November 21, 2022

Kanye West and Andrew Tate’s comeback, both of whom have experienced enormous flak in recent months, sparked outrage among Twitter users.

Kanye West cannot help himself. Neither can Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/PbmacNyfqO — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) November 20, 2022

Donald Trump, Kanye West et Andrew Tate qui se font tous débloquer par Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/uk5wJq5yzb — Might (@Might__1) November 20, 2022

so crazy that elon’s whole thing is “free speech” then brings back jordan peterson, andrew tate, kanye, and trump, people who were shut down for spreading hate and misinformation??? this world is a fucking nightmare Advertisement — lain .•* (@robolain) November 20, 2022

Donald Trump, Jordan Peterson, Kanye West and Andrew Tate have all been unbanned from Twitter thanks to Elon Musk.

This isn’t about free speech – this is about violent men having platforms where they can spread hatred and influence the next generation of young boys and men. — Kaleidoscope News (@kaleidoscope_au) November 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Musk keeps tweeting memes.

