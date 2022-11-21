Advertisement
  • Elon Musk unbans Kanye West, Andrew Tate’s Twitter accounts
Elon Musk has added two more grounds of contention to the raging fire that has been Twitter since his takeover. Musk unbanned Kanye West (now Ye) and Andrew Tate’s Twitter accounts shortly after reinstating Donald Trump’s. “Testing… Testing… Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked” Kanye posted a tweet. Musk answer, “Don’t kill what ye hate… Save what ye love”. Tate, on the other side, wrote, “I’ve decided to fly to the failed state of California, walk into twitter HQ and tell @elonmusk he’s a legend. On my way.”

Kanye’s account was suspended in October after he tweeted about going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” Tate, who has been heavily chastised for his fiery and misogynistic Internet remarks, was banned from Twitter in 2017. Earlier this year, he was also banned from Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Jordan Peterson, Kathy Griffin, and Babylon Bee were among those whose Twitter accounts were restored.

Kanye West and Andrew Tate’s comeback, both of whom have experienced enormous flak in recent months, sparked outrage among Twitter users.

Meanwhile, Musk keeps tweeting memes.

