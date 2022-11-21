Five special iPhone 15 Pro features: Predictions

Apple released the iPhone 14 series a few months ago, and rumours about the next-generation iPhone models (iPhone 15 phones, which are slated to be released in 10 months) are already circulating. There were significant distinctions between this year’s Pro and non-Pro editions of the iPhone 14 range. The forthcoming iPhone 15 series is rumoured to include more special features with the Pro models that will not be available with the base models.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously stated that the high demand for the iPhone 14 Pro may drive Apple to increase the disparities between the devices produced in the future iPhone 15 series. The iPhone 15 lineup is expected to include devices such as the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It is crucial to highlight, however, that some hardware upgrades were most likely planned at least a few years ago. Here are some essential features that may be limited to iPhone 15 Pro devices only.

Five key features that are expected

The upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Pro smartphone, according to MacRumors, will have five features that will be exclusive to the Pro variants. Aside from that, Apple might rename next year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max the iPhone 15 Ultra. Furthermore, by directing more customers to the Pro variants, Apple will be able to raise the average selling price of the iPhone. The following are some of the anticipated features:

A17 Bionic chip

The iPhone 15 Pro models will likely use TSMC’s second-generation 3nm A17 Bionic chip. This new chipset may improve iPhone 14 Pro’s performance and efficiency. 2023 could be the second year in a row that Apple only includes its latest chipset in iPhone Pro models.

USB-C port



iPhone 15 Pro versions may incorporate USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3, according to a rumour. This will enhance data transfer speeds above what the existing Lightning cable supports. The USB-C port on iPhone 15 may be limited to USB 2.0 and Lightning speeds.

Increased RAM support

According to the claim, the iPhone 15 Pro may have 8GB of RAM. The lowest model will likely continue to have 6GB of RAM. Safari can keep more stuff active in the background with more RAM. This prevents the app from refreshing content later.

Solid-state buttons

Next year’s iPhone 15 Pro models may have solid-state volume and power buttons. Pro models will have two extra Taptic Engines for haptic feedback. This feedback simulates button presses without moving them. These buttons will be like the iPhone SE’s Home button or the MacBook’s trackpad.

Increased optical zoom

The 2023 iPhone 15 Pro Max may have a periscope telephoto lens. This addition may offer 10x optical zoom on future devices, compared to 3x on the latest iPhone 14 Pro models.

