Flying aerotaxis by Ryanair firm coming to London by 2024

Experts predict that flying taxis will be transporting us within a decade.

Prototypes will be tested at Elstree Aerodrome, which was used in the classic films Star Wars and The Dam Busters.

The electric planes, which can carry up to four passengers, will take off and land vertically, eliminating the need for a runway.

“Aerotaxis” may transport passengers between Elstree near the M1 to a repurposed helipad at Canary Wharf in east London.

Skyports is funded by the billionaire Ryan family, the founders of the budget airline Ryanair. The company is already working on “vertiports” in Singapore, Paris, and the United States.

It has also made agreements with National Air Traffic Services to use Heathrow and City airports.

The service will be offered to wealthy travellers who want to avoid traffic bottlenecks.

“People have been sceptical about urban aviation mobility,” said Skyports founder and CEO Duncan Walker, 43.

“What we have here is something that has never been seen before anywhere in the world.”

“We are one step closer to commercial operations.”

And Dirk Hoke, chief executive of partner Volocopter, said, “This is pioneering – our mission is not to wait to fly until 2030, as some people have thought with urban air mobility, but to fly services in 2024.”

“Not much more than 18 months away.”

“We are bringing air mobility to life not in the future but in the now.”

Skyports was launched in 2018, but it has quickly established itself as a leader in the Urban Air Mobility ecosystem of designing, developing, owning, and operating vertiports.

“Skyports Drone Services uses drone technology to enable businesses to develop their logistics, capture key data, and improve operational efficiency,” a representative stated.

“We are active in the rural deliveries, survey, surveillance and maritime verticals.”

