For Competition Against TikTok, Google Acquires AI Avatar Startup

Google has invested $100 million in AI-powered startup Alter.

which creates ready-to-use avatars for integration into existing social and gaming networks.

The company may incorporate YouTube Shorts for Avatars in an effort to woo viewers away from TikTok.

These days, many people use TikTok. The proliferation of imitators and the widespread adoption of its core characteristics are all signs of its success. In order to compete with TikTok, Google has teamed with AI Avatar Startup to invest in Avatars. Previously, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube had all implemented various features that were inspired by TikTok.

Google’s financials show that despite the fact that the company is struggling with ad revenue and spending much on hardware, it is willing to pay nine figures to acquire an AI-powered photography company to use in the creation of Avatars.

Google has agreed to pay Alter, the company it is working with on this, a sum of $100 million. At the time this rumour began circulating online, Google confirmed the acquisition but provided no other information.

It turned out that the purchase had been finalized two months ago. Jonathan Slimak, formerly of Alter, has been hired on as a COO at Google. He made the announcement on LinkedIn, but he did not mention the acquisition.

For those unfamiliar, Alter kicked off in 2020 as Facemoji, specialising in ready-to-use avatars for integration into existing social and gaming networks. Snapchat has added Bitmojis, or avatars based on users’ facial features; Facebook and Instagram have similar features under other names.

Google may incorporate YouTube Shorts for Avatars in an effort to woo viewers away from TikTok, which is currently popular. There is no confirmation from the corporation at this time, so these are simply possibilities.

In addition, Google’s parent firm Alphabet has completed its ninth significant acquisition this year by acquiring Raxium, a manufacturer of micro-LEDs. Let’s check out how this purchase will benefit customers.

