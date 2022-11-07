Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Google Pixel 3 price in Pakistan and Specs

Google Pixel 3 price in Pakistan and Specs

Articles
Advertisement
Google Pixel 3 price in Pakistan and Specs

Google Pixel 3 price in Pakistan and Specs

Advertisement
  • Google Pixel 3 price in Pakistan and features.

The Google Pixel 3 will come in three colors: sand, white, and black. The source does not appear to contain information about the mint green or aqua color options, despite the company having recently released official teasers for these hues.

Mint will not be a color choice, at least not initially. The power button on the white Pixel 3 is most likely going to be aqua. The Google Pixel 3’s “even deeper/richer pink colored power button” will be accessible.

Advertisement

Google Pixel 3 price in Pakistan

The Google Pixel 3 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 130,300/-

Google Pixel 3 Specifications

NETWORK

TechnologyGSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
2G BandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900, CDMA 800 / 1900
3G BandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100, CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
4G BandsLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100), 71(600)
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (5CA) Cat16 1024/75 Mbps
GPRSYes
EDGEYes

LAUNCH

Announced2018, October
StatusAvailable, Released 2018, October
Advertisement

BODY

Dimensions145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9 mm (5.73 x 2.69 x 0.31 in)
Weight148 g (5.22 oz)
BuildFront/back glass (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
SimNano-SIM card & eSIM
Others
  • – IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
    • Advertisement
Advertisement

DISPLAY

TypeP-OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size5.5 inches, 76.7 cm2 (~77.2% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2160 pixels, 18:9 ratio (~443 ppi density)
MultitouchYes
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Others
  • – Always-on display
  • – 100% DCI-P3 coverage
    • Advertisement
  • – HDR
Advertisement

PLATFORM

OSAndroid 9.0
ChipsetQualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 (10 nm)
CPUOcta-core (4×2.5 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4×1.6 GHz Kryo 385 Silver)
GPUAdreno 630
Advertisement

MEMORY

Card slotNo
Internal64/128 GB, 4 GB RAM

CAMERA

Primary12.2 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, OIS, dual pixel PDAF
FeaturesDual-LED flash, Auto-HDR, panorama
Video[email protected][email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected][email protected] (gyro-EIS)
SecondaryDual: 8 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 19mm (ultrawide), no AF, Auto-HDR, [email protected]

SOUND

Alert typesVibration; MP3, WAV ringtones
LoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jackNo
Others
  • – Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
  • – Type-C to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter
    • Advertisement
Advertisement

COMMS

WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
NFCYes
RadioNo
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector (PowerDelivery 2.0)
Advertisement

FEATURES

SensorsFingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
BrowserHTML5
Others
  • – Fast battery charging 9V/2A 18W
  • – QI wireless charging
  • – MP4/H.265 player
    • Advertisement
  • – MP3/WAV/eAAC+ player
  • – Photo/video editor
  • – Document editor

BATTERY

TypeNon-removable Li-Ion 2915 mAh battery

Also Read

Google Pixel Notepad, Tablet won’t have a fingerprint sensor under display
Google Pixel Notepad, Tablet won’t have a fingerprint sensor under display

One is a foldable smartphone called the Google Notepad or Google Fold....

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
What information does ChatGPT have about top Pakistani politicians?
What information does ChatGPT have about top Pakistani politicians?
A summary of new and forthcoming WhatsApp updates & features
A summary of new and forthcoming WhatsApp updates & features
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story