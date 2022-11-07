Google Pixel 3 price in Pakistan and Specs

Google Pixel 3 price in Pakistan and features.

The Google Pixel 3 will come in three colors: sand, white, and black. The source does not appear to contain information about the mint green or aqua color options, despite the company having recently released official teasers for these hues.

Mint will not be a color choice, at least not initially. The power button on the white Pixel 3 is most likely going to be aqua. The Google Pixel 3’s “even deeper/richer pink colored power button” will be accessible.

Advertisement

Google Pixel 3 price in Pakistan

The Google Pixel 3 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 130,300/-

Google Pixel 3 Specifications

NETWORK Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE 2G Bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900, CDMA 800 / 1900 3G Bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100, CDMA2000 1xEV-DO 4G Bands LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100), 71(600) Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (5CA) Cat16 1024/75 Mbps GPRS Yes EDGE Yes

LAUNCH Announced 2018, October Status Available, Released 2018, October

Advertisement BODY Dimensions 145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9 mm (5.73 x 2.69 x 0.31 in) Weight 148 g (5.22 oz) Build Front/back glass (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame Sim Nano-SIM card & eSIM Others – IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins) Advertisement

Advertisement

DISPLAY Type P-OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 5.5 inches, 76.7 cm2 (~77.2% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels, 18:9 ratio (~443 ppi density) Multitouch Yes Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Others – Always-on display

– 100% DCI-P3 coverage

Advertisement – HDR Advertisement

PLATFORM OS Android 9.0 Chipset Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 (10 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.5 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4×1.6 GHz Kryo 385 Silver) GPU Adreno 630

Advertisement

MEMORY Card slot No Internal 64/128 GB, 4 GB RAM

SOUND Alert types Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No Others – Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic

– Type-C to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter Advertisement

Advertisement

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO NFC Yes Radio No USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector (PowerDelivery 2.0) Advertisement

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Browser HTML5 Others – Fast battery charging 9V/2A 18W

– QI wireless charging

– MP4/H.265 player

Advertisement – MP3/WAV/eAAC+ player

– Photo/video editor

– Document editor

BATTERY Type Non-removable Li-Ion 2915 mAh battery

Also Read Google Pixel Notepad, Tablet won’t have a fingerprint sensor under display One is a foldable smartphone called the Google Notepad or Google Fold....