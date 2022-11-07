Google Pixel 3 price in Pakistan and Specs

Google Pixel Notepad, Tablet won’t have a fingerprint sensor under display
One is a foldable smartphone called the Google Notepad or Google Fold....
The Google Pixel 3 will come in three colors: sand, white, and black. The source does not appear to contain information about the mint green or aqua color options, despite the company having recently released official teasers for these hues.
Mint will not be a color choice, at least not initially. The power button on the white Pixel 3 is most likely going to be aqua. The Google Pixel 3’s “even deeper/richer pink colored power button” will be accessible.
The Google Pixel 3 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 130,300/-
NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
|2G Bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900, CDMA 800 / 1900
|3G Bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100, CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G Bands
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100), 71(600)
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (5CA) Cat16 1024/75 Mbps
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
LAUNCH
|Announced
|2018, October
|Status
|Available, Released 2018, October
BODY
|Dimensions
|145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9 mm (5.73 x 2.69 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|148 g (5.22 oz)
|Build
|Front/back glass (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
|Sim
|Nano-SIM card & eSIM
|Others
DISPLAY
|Type
|P-OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|5.5 inches, 76.7 cm2 (~77.2% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels, 18:9 ratio (~443 ppi density)
|Multitouch
|Yes
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Others
PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 9.0
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 (10 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.5 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4×1.6 GHz Kryo 385 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 630
MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|64/128 GB, 4 GB RAM
CAMERA
|Primary
|12.2 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, OIS, dual pixel PDAF
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, Auto-HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], [email protected] (gyro-EIS)
|Secondary
|Dual: 8 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 19mm (ultrawide), no AF, Auto-HDR, [email protected]
SOUND
|Alert types
|Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Others
COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector (PowerDelivery 2.0)
FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Browser
|HTML5
|Others
BATTERY
|Type
|Non-removable Li-Ion 2915 mAh battery
