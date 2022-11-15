Google Pixel 4 price in Pakistan and Specs

Google Pixel 4 price in Pakistan and features.

Google Pixel 4 is currently available in the market, this smartphone has a 5.7-inch display, 128 GB of storage, and 6 GB of RAM.

The Google Pixel 4 includes a 2800 mAh battery and two cameras on the back: a 12.2 MP primary camera and a 16 MP secondary camera.

Google Pixel 4 price in Pakistan

Google Pixel 4 price in Pakistan is Rs. 124,999/-

Google Pixel 4 Specifications

GENERAL SPECS Model No. G020M Release Date October 22 2019 Status Released Operating System Android 10,Upgradable to Android 11 Technology 4G SIM Info Nano SIM,eSIM Lock Security Face ID

BODY Dimension 147.1 x 68.8 x 8.2 mm (5.79 x 2.71 x 0.32 in) Weight In Grams 162 Color Options Clearly White, Just Black, Oh So Orange Build Material Aluminum Certification IP68 (Water and Dust Proof) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5

DISPLAY Type P-OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Screen Size (inch) 5.7 Resolution FHD+ PPI 444 Refresh Rate 90Hz Others HDR10,Always-on Display

PERFORMANCE Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4×1.78 GHz Kryo 485) GPU Adreno 640 Slot No AnTuTu Scores 395351 RAM and ROM 6GB and 64GB/128GB

CAMERA Rear Camera Setup Dual Main Sensor 12MP Rear Camera Sensor Type Wide,Telephoto Rear Camera Aperture f/1.7 Rear Camera Features Dual-LED flash, Auto-HDR, panorama, [email protected] [email protected] /60/120fps, 1080 [email protected] (gyro-EIS) Video Rec. 4K Front Camera Setup Dual Front Sensor Up to 8MP Front Camera Sensor Type Standard Front Camera Features Auto-HDR, [email protected]

BATTERY Type Li-Po Capacity Up to 3000mAh Fast Charge 18W Wireless Charge No

COMMON FEATURES Bluetooth v5.0 WiFi 802.11nac,Dual Band WiFi,WiFi Direct,HotSpot More NFC,USB Type C,GPS

NETWORS 3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 CDMA2000 1xEV-DO 4G LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300) 5G No Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps