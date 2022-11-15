Google Pixel 4 price in Pakistan and Specs

- Google Pixel 4 price in Pakistan and features.
Google Pixel 4 is currently available in the market, this smartphone has a 5.7-inch display, 128 GB of storage, and 6 GB of RAM.
The Google Pixel 4 includes a 2800 mAh battery and two cameras on the back: a 12.2 MP primary camera and a 16 MP secondary camera.
Google Pixel 4 price in Pakistan
Google Pixel 4 price in Pakistan is Rs. 124,999/-
Google Pixel 4 Specifications
|Release Date
|October 22 2019
|Operating System
|Android 10,Upgradable to Android 11
|Dimension
|147.1 x 68.8 x 8.2 mm (5.79 x 2.71 x 0.32 in)
|Color Options
|Clearly White, Just Black, Oh So Orange
|Certification
|IP68 (Water and Dust Proof)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
DISPLAY
|Type
|P-OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Others
|HDR10,Always-on Display
PERFORMANCE
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4×1.78 GHz Kryo 485)
|RAM and ROM
|6GB and 64GB/128GB
|Rear Camera Sensor Type
|Wide,Telephoto
|Rear Camera Aperture
|f/1.7
|Front Camera Sensor Type
|Standard
|WiFi
|802.11nac,Dual Band WiFi,WiFi Direct,HotSpot
NETWORS
|3G
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps
