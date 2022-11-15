Advertisement
date 2022-11-15
Google Pixel 4 price in Pakistan and Specs

Articles
  • Google Pixel 4 price in Pakistan and features.

Google Pixel 4 is currently available in the market, this smartphone has a 5.7-inch display, 128 GB of storage, and 6 GB of RAM.

The Google Pixel 4 includes a 2800 mAh battery and two cameras on the back: a 12.2 MP primary camera and a 16 MP secondary camera.

Google Pixel 4 price in Pakistan

Google Pixel 4 price in Pakistan is Rs. 124,999/-

Google Pixel 4 Specifications

Model No.G020M
Release DateOctober 22 2019
StatusReleased
Operating SystemAndroid 10,Upgradable to Android 11
Technology4G
SIM InfoNano SIM,eSIM
Lock SecurityFace ID
Dimension147.1 x 68.8 x 8.2 mm (5.79 x 2.71 x 0.32 in)
Weight In Grams162
Color OptionsClearly White, Just Black, Oh So Orange
Build MaterialAluminum
CertificationIP68 (Water and Dust Proof)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
TypeP-OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Screen Size (inch)5.7
ResolutionFHD+
PPI444
Refresh Rate90Hz
OthersHDR10,Always-on Display
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 855
CPUOcta-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4×1.78 GHz Kryo 485)
GPUAdreno 640
SlotNo
AnTuTu Scores395351
RAM and ROM6GB and 64GB/128GB
Rear Camera SetupDual
Main Sensor12MP
Rear Camera Sensor TypeWide,Telephoto
Rear Camera Aperturef/1.7
Rear Camera FeaturesDual-LED flash, Auto-HDR, panorama, [email protected][email protected]/60/120fps, 1080[email protected] (gyro-EIS)
Video Rec.4K
Front Camera SetupDual
Front SensorUp to 8MP
Front Camera Sensor TypeStandard
Front Camera FeaturesAuto-HDR, [email protected]
TypeLi-Po
CapacityUp to 3000mAh
Fast Charge18W
Wireless ChargeNo
Bluetoothv5.0
WiFi802.11nac,Dual Band WiFi,WiFi Direct,HotSpot
MoreNFC,USB Type C,GPS
3GHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
4GLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
5GNo
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps

Also Read

Google Pixel 7 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications
Google Pixel 7 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

Google Pixel 7 Pro price in Pakistan and features. Google has finally...

