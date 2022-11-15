Google to pay $392 million in record-breaking privacy settlement

Google has agreed to pay $392 million.

In order to make up for deceiving consumers who believed they had switched off location monitoring.

The agreement establishes a new benchmark for US internet privacy settlements.

In 2022, Google has run into trouble with the law several times. However, it appears that the business is at least putting an end to one of its disputes from earlier in the year. Unfortunately, Google will lose $392 million on the settlement of this legal dispute.

Attorneys general from Indiana, Texas, Washington state, and Washington, DC filed a lawsuit against Google in January. According to the lawsuit, Google tricked users into believing that monitoring was turned off by nevertheless gathering their location data.

Karl Racine, the DC attorney general, reportedly said the following to TechCrunch:

Google misled users into thinking that altering their account and device settings would provide them the ability to safeguard their privacy and decide which of their personal data the business could access. Contrary to what Google claims, the company still routinely monitors users and makes money off of their data.

In November, it appears that Google will have to make up for its wrongdoings with a sizable fine. The New York Times reports that Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement. The attorneys general allegedly responded to the settlement by calling it “the biggest internet privacy settlement in the United States.”

Google still has a lot of work to do even though the case’s outcome is known. The Texas attorney general recently sued Google, alleging that the corporation had acquired biometric data without the users’ consent.

