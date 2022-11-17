Here Are the Top 10 Indian Passwords for 2022

Most of us are prone to forget our passwords. With more applications and the need to register everywhere, it’s difficult to remember all passwords, unless you’re someone who uses the same password for everything—which is also risky considering recent cyber security breaches. As a result, we frequently choose simple passwords for ourselves. It could be something from your personal or professional life. A new survey has identified the most often used passwords in India this year, and the results are amusing.

NordPass, Nord Security’s password management arm, discussed how consumers continue to use weak passwords to safeguard their accounts in research titled “Top 200 most common passwords.”

The most frequent password in India is “password,” which has been used over 34 lakh times. “123456” and “12345678” were second and third on the list, with over one lakh usage each. With 8,941 users, “abcd1234” was also on the list. According to the study, all three passwords may be cracked in less than a second.

Surprisingly, “bigbasket” was the country’s fourth most common password. According to the research, over 75,000 people used it. “123456789” came in fifth place, followed by “[email protected]” and “1234567890.”

With about 17 minutes necessary to break it, “anmol123” came in eighth place, having been used over 10,000 times.

Advertisement

The ninth sport was claimed by “googledummy,” which will take any hacker a whopping 23 minutes to break. This year, it has been used over 8,300 times.

According to the survey, “While the worst passwords might change every year, human beings are creatures of habit. Every year, researchers notice the same pattern – sports teams, movie characters, and food items dominate every password list. We decided to look into the most popular categories of all time.”

The report was created in collaboration with independent researchers that specialise in researching cybersecurity incidents, and it was performed in 30 countries.

Also Read Mouse buys £900m cruise ship before inaugural voyage A £900 million mega cruise ship that was going to be demolished...