Honor 8C price in Pakistan and specifications

The Honor 8C is an affordable smartphone in Pakistan. Which offers fast charging to have your phone ready quickly?
The Honor 8C has been officially released in Pakistan, and now it is easily available in the market.
The Honor 8C gives ultrafast speed with lightning-fast performance across the board. The 6.26-inch screen and 720 x 1520 resolution indicate that Honor’s 8C is a mid-range phone.
Honor has made other upgrades to make up for the 8C’s poor display quality, and the phone’s low price means it’s not a huge problem. 8C has packed a tonne of features into a cheap price, which is wonderful news for Notch’s fans.
8C is 7.98 mm wide and 158.72 mm tall. An octa-core processor powers this phone’s 1.8 GHz clock speed.
The 8C has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, with a 256 GB SD card slot. Honor’s 8C, with its inexpensive smart gadgets, is anticipated to challenge Samsung in Pakistan.
Honor 8C price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android V8.1 Oreo
|UI
|EMUI 8.2
|Dimensions
|158.7 x 75.9 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|167 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Aurora Blue, Platinum Gold
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM632 Snapdragon 632 (14 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 506
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.3 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|32/64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, f/1.8, PDAF +2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh
