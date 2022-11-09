Advertisement
Honor 8C price in Pakistan and specifications

Honor 8C

  • he Honor 8C has been officially released in Pakistan, and now it is easily available in the market.
  • The Honor 8C gives ultrafast speed with lightning-fast performance across the board.
  • The 6.26-inch screen and 720 x 1520 resolution indicate that Honor’s 8C is a mid-range phone.
The Honor 8C is an affordable smartphone in Pakistan. Which offers fast charging to have your phone ready quickly?

The Honor 8C has been officially released in Pakistan, and now it is easily available in the market.

The Honor 8C gives ultrafast speed with lightning-fast performance across the board. The 6.26-inch screen and 720 x 1520 resolution indicate that Honor’s 8C is a mid-range phone.

Honor has made other upgrades to make up for the 8C’s poor display quality, and the phone’s low price means it’s not a huge problem. 8C has packed a tonne of features into a cheap price, which is wonderful news for Notch’s fans.

8C is 7.98 mm wide and 158.72 mm tall. An octa-core processor powers this phone’s 1.8 GHz clock speed.

The 8C has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, with a 256 GB SD card slot. Honor’s 8C, with its inexpensive smart gadgets, is anticipated to challenge Samsung in Pakistan.

Honor 8C price in Pakistan

Honor 8C price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-

Honor 8C specifications

BUILDOSAndroid V8.1 Oreo
UIEMUI 8.2
Dimensions158.7 x 75.9 x 7.9 mm
Weight167 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Black, Aurora Blue, Platinum Gold
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM632 Snapdragon 632 (14 nm)
GPUAdreno 506
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.3 Inches
Resolution720 x 1520 Pixels (~269 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in32/64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual 13 MP, f/1.8, PDAF +2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh

 

