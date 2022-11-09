Honor 8C price in Pakistan and specifications

he Honor 8C has been officially released in Pakistan, and now it is easily available in the market.

The Honor 8C gives ultrafast speed with lightning-fast performance across the board.

The 6.26-inch screen and 720 x 1520 resolution indicate that Honor’s 8C is a mid-range phone.

The Honor 8C is an affordable smartphone in Pakistan. Which offers fast charging to have your phone ready quickly?

Honor has made other upgrades to make up for the 8C’s poor display quality, and the phone’s low price means it’s not a huge problem. 8C has packed a tonne of features into a cheap price, which is wonderful news for Notch’s fans.

8C is 7.98 mm wide and 158.72 mm tall. An octa-core processor powers this phone’s 1.8 GHz clock speed.

The 8C has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, with a 256 GB SD card slot. Honor’s 8C, with its inexpensive smart gadgets, is anticipated to challenge Samsung in Pakistan.

Honor 8C price in Pakistan

Honor 8C price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-

Honor 8C specifications

BUILD OS Android V8.1 Oreo UI EMUI 8.2 Dimensions 158.7 x 75.9 x 7. 9 mm Weight 167 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Black, Aurora Blue, Platinum Gold FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM632 Snapdragon 632 (14 nm) GPU Adreno 506 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.3 Inches Resolution 720 x 1520 Pixels (~269 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 32/ 64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual 13 MP, f/1.8, PDAF +2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP , f/2.0, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh