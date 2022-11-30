How to improve iPhone 14 battery health

Advertisement
Articles
When purchasing a new phone, one of the most crucial factors to consider is battery life. This is because individuals have become much more reliant on their phones for both personal and professional reasons. The iPhone is a popular premium smartphone, but it can be a real pain if its battery drains faster than planned.

According to Apple, the iPhone 14 series has the “best battery life ever in an iPhone.”

What causes surges in battery usage?

  Restoring backup on iPhone.
  • Downloading multimedia files that are large in size may lead to battery draining.
  • Using apps that constantly track location.
  • iPhones usually create more heat while restoring data and consume more battery.

Open Settings on iPhone

Click Battery

Go To Battery Health & Charging

Toggle Optimised Battery Charging to on

Another technique to boost iPhone battery life is to use Low Power Mode, which helps to extend the battery life of your phone. The feature pauses mail fetch, background app refresh, and auto-downloads, among other things.

How to Enable iPhone Low Power Mode:

  Go to Settings
  Scroll to the bottom and tap Battery.
  Toggle Low Power Mode to on
Check the battery status on a frequent basis if you want the iPhone battery to live longer and charge faster. The iPhone does include a feature that allows users to monitor the status of their battery. Charge your phone no more than 80% of the way because iPhones have a function that automatically slows down charging speed once it reaches 80%.

