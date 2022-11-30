How to improve iPhone 14 battery health

Zhengzhou, China’s iPhone factory, ends Covid lockdown
A five-day Covid shutdown in Zhengzhou, central China has been lifted, providing...
When purchasing a new phone, one of the most crucial factors to consider is battery life. This is because individuals have become much more reliant on their phones for both personal and professional reasons. The iPhone is a popular premium smartphone, but it can be a real pain if its battery drains faster than planned.
According to Apple, the iPhone 14 series has the “best battery life ever in an iPhone.”
What causes surges in battery usage?
Another technique to boost iPhone battery life is to use Low Power Mode, which helps to extend the battery life of your phone. The feature pauses mail fetch, background app refresh, and auto-downloads, among other things.
How to Enable iPhone Low Power Mode:
Check the battery status on a frequent basis if you want the iPhone battery to live longer and charge faster. The iPhone does include a feature that allows users to monitor the status of their battery. Charge your phone no more than 80% of the way because iPhones have a function that automatically slows down charging speed once it reaches 80%.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.