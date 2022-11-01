Huawei Mate 30 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

Oppo Reno 7 Price in Pakistan and Specs
Oppo Reno 7 Price in Pakistan and features. Oppo is releasing its...
Huawei launched the Mate 30 Pro. This Chinese tech powerhouse has been releasing high-quality smartphones and challenging its competitors.
This year’s flagship is the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. Manufacturers like to offer the latest technology, so Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro surprised everyone.
The Penta-back cameras are the most essential feature of this new phone. This is the second phone with five rear sensors. Both the Nokia 9 PureView and the Huawei Mate 30 have five rear cameras.
.. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro uses the latest Kirin 990 chipset. The newest chipset The Huawei 30 Pro ships with 9.0 Pie. Its 6.53-inch screen displays Full HD Plus.
The Huawei Mate 30 Pro has a 32 MP selfie camera and quad rear cameras. The phone will have 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The Mate 30 Pro may be expanded through microSD.
The smartphone will be powered by a 4500 mAh battery. The battery may charge quickly. displaying the 30 Pro’s fingerprint scanner. These characteristics will help the company compete with Samsung, the biggest tech company.
Huawei Mate 30 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 194,999
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|EMUI 10
|Dimensions
|158.1 x 73.1 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|198 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Space Silver, Cosmic Purple, Emerald Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.86 GHz Cortex-A76 + 2 x 2.36 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 1.95 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (7 nm+)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MP16
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.53 Inches
|Resolution
|1176 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Extra Features
|DCI-P3, HDR10
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS3.0
|Card
|Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 40 MP, f/1.6, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto), 1/4″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 40 MP, f/1.8, 17mm (ultrawide), PDAF, Laser AF + 3D TOF camera, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Leica optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 32 MP, (wide) + 3D TOF camera, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, DLNA, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (3CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Front/back glass + Gorilla Glass 6), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 40W, Fast wireless charging 27W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.