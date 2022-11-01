Advertisement
Huawei Mate 30 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

  • This year’s flagship is the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.
  • The Huawei Mate 30 Pro uses the latest Kirin 990 chipset.
  • The Huawei Mate 30 Pro has a 32 MP selfie camera and quad rear cameras.
Huawei launched the Mate 30 Pro. This Chinese tech powerhouse has been releasing high-quality smartphones and challenging its competitors.

This year’s flagship is the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. Manufacturers like to offer the latest technology, so Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro surprised everyone.

The Penta-back cameras are the most essential feature of this new phone. This is the second phone with five rear sensors. Both the Nokia 9 PureView and the Huawei Mate 30 have five rear cameras.

.. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro uses the latest Kirin 990 chipset. The newest chipset The Huawei 30 Pro ships with 9.0 Pie. Its 6.53-inch screen displays Full HD Plus.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro has a 32 MP selfie camera and quad rear cameras. The phone will have 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The Mate 30 Pro may be expanded through microSD.

The smartphone will be powered by a 4500 mAh battery. The battery may charge quickly. displaying the 30 Pro’s fingerprint scanner. These characteristics will help the company compete with Samsung, the biggest tech company.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro price in Pakistan

Huawei Mate 30 Pro price in Pakistan is  Rs. 194,999

Huawei Mate 30 Pro  specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIEMUI 10
Dimensions158.1 x 73.1 x 8.8 mm
Weight198 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Space Silver, Cosmic Purple, Emerald Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.86 GHz Cortex-A76 + 2 x 2.36 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 1.95 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetHiSilicon Kirin 990 (7 nm+)
GPUMali-G76 MP16
DisplayTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.53 Inches
Resolution1176 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra FeaturesDCI-P3, HDR10
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS3.0
CardNano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 40 MP, f/1.6, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto), 1/4″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 40 MP, f/1.8, 17mm (ultrawide), PDAF, Laser AF + 3D TOF camera, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesLeica optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 32 MP, (wide) + 3D TOF camera, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, DLNA, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (3CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraFront/back glass + Gorilla Glass 6), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 40W, Fast wireless charging 27W
