Huawei Mate 30 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

Huawei launched the Mate 30 Pro. This Chinese tech powerhouse has been releasing high-quality smartphones and challenging its competitors.

This year’s flagship is the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. Manufacturers like to offer the latest technology, so Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro surprised everyone.

The Penta-back cameras are the most essential feature of this new phone. This is the second phone with five rear sensors. Both the Nokia 9 PureView and the Huawei Mate 30 have five rear cameras.

.. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro uses the latest Kirin 990 chipset. The newest chipset The Huawei 30 Pro ships with 9.0 Pie. Its 6.53-inch screen displays Full HD Plus.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro has a 32 MP selfie camera and quad rear cameras. The phone will have 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The Mate 30 Pro may be expanded through microSD.

The smartphone will be powered by a 4500 mAh battery. The battery may charge quickly. displaying the 30 Pro’s fingerprint scanner. These characteristics will help the company compete with Samsung, the biggest tech company.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro price in Pakistan

Huawei Mate 30 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 194,999

Huawei Mate 30 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 10 OS UI EMUI 10 Dimensions 158.1 x 73.1 x 8.8 mm Weight 198 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM , Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Space Silver, Cosmic Purple, Emerald Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.86 GHz Cortex-A76 + 2 x 2.36 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 1.95 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 (7 nm+) GPU Mali-G76 MP16 Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.53 Inches Resolution 1176 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Extra Features DCI-P3, HDR10 Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS3.0 Card Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 40 MP, f/1.6, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto), 1/4″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 40 MP, f/1.8, 17mm (ultrawide), PDAF, Laser AF + 3D TOF camera, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Leica optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front Dual 32 MP, (wide) + 3D TOF camera, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, DLNA, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (3CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Front/back glass + Gorilla Glass 6), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging 40W, Fast wireless charging 27W