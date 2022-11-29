Advertisement
  • Huawei P30 Lite price in Pakistan and specifications
Articles
Huawei P30 Lite

  • Huawei released the P30 Lite in Pakistan at an affordable price.
  • The Huawei P30 Lite has a 6.15-inch screen with a U-shaped notch
  • The Huawei P30 Lite has 128 GB of built-in storage
Huawei released the P30 Lite in Pakistan at an affordable price. It’s the best phone for people with steady jobs. which is a new and interesting gadget with a lot of new features and improvements.

The Huawei P30 Lite is a new and innovative phone that has three cameras on the back, just like the Samsung Galaxy A7 2018. Now, Huawei’s P30 Lite has the same kind of camera, which improves the quality of the photos it takes.

As we all know, this brand has a good name, and Huawei Lite makes sure that their products continue to get good reviews. The Huawei P30 Lite has a 6.15-inch screen with a U-shaped notch that holds a single selfie camera. This camera is packed with artificial intelligence (AI) technologies that make the P30 Lite by Huawei better at taking pictures and give you better results every time.

The Hi-Silicon Chi has an octa-core processor, and the P30 Lite’s chipset is the Kirin 710, which is new to the market but has a good reputation among smartphones that are already available around the world.

The Huawei P30 Lite has 4 GB of RAM, and a second version of this new device is set to come out soon after the Lite. The Huawei P30 Lite has 128 GB of built-in storage to keep all of your information and media in one place. It also has an SD card slot in case the internal storage is insufficient.

Huawei P30 Lite price in Pakistan

Huawei P30 Lite price in Pakistan is  Rs. 39,999/-

Huawei P30 Lite specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIEMUI 9.1
Dimensions152.9 x 72.7 x 7.4mm
Weight159 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPeacock blue, Midnight black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 28(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetHisilicon Kirin 710 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G51 MP4
DISPLAYTechnologyLTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.15 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2312 Pixels (~415 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 24 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
Front32 MP, f/2.0
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, EDR, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 3340 mAh
– Fast battery charging 9V/2A 18W
