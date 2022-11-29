Huawei P30 Lite price in Pakistan and specifications

Huawei released the P30 Lite in Pakistan at an affordable price.

The Huawei P30 Lite has a 6.15-inch screen with a U-shaped notch

The Huawei P30 Lite has 128 GB of built-in storage

Huawei released the P30 Lite in Pakistan at an affordable price. It’s the best phone for people with steady jobs. which is a new and interesting gadget with a lot of new features and improvements.

The Huawei P30 Lite is a new and innovative phone that has three cameras on the back, just like the Samsung Galaxy A7 2018. Now, Huawei’s P30 Lite has the same kind of camera, which improves the quality of the photos it takes.

As we all know, this brand has a good name, and Huawei Lite makes sure that their products continue to get good reviews. The Huawei P30 Lite has a 6.15-inch screen with a U-shaped notch that holds a single selfie camera. This camera is packed with artificial intelligence (AI) technologies that make the P30 Lite by Huawei better at taking pictures and give you better results every time.

The Hi-Silicon Chi has an octa-core processor, and the P30 Lite’s chipset is the Kirin 710, which is new to the market but has a good reputation among smartphones that are already available around the world.

The Huawei P30 Lite has 4 GB of RAM, and a second version of this new device is set to come out soon after the Lite. The Huawei P30 Lite has 128 GB of built-in storage to keep all of your information and media in one place. It also has an SD card slot in case the internal storage is insufficient.

Huawei P30 Lite price in Pakistan

Huawei P30 Lite price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Huawei P30 Lite specifications

BUILD OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI EMUI 9.1 Dimensions 152.9 x 72.7 x 7.4mm Weight 159 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Peacock blue, Midnight black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 28(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Hisilicon Kirin 710 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G51 MP4 DISPLAY Technology LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.15 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2312 Pixels (~415 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 24 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video Front 32 MP, f/2.0 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, EDR, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 3340 mAh – Fast battery charging 9V /2A 18W