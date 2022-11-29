Huawei P30 Lite price in Pakistan and specifications

Oppo A53 price in Pakistan and specifications
The Oppo A53 is another smartphone in the series with many features....
Huawei released the P30 Lite in Pakistan at an affordable price. It’s the best phone for people with steady jobs. which is a new and interesting gadget with a lot of new features and improvements.
The Huawei P30 Lite is a new and innovative phone that has three cameras on the back, just like the Samsung Galaxy A7 2018. Now, Huawei’s P30 Lite has the same kind of camera, which improves the quality of the photos it takes.
As we all know, this brand has a good name, and Huawei Lite makes sure that their products continue to get good reviews. The Huawei P30 Lite has a 6.15-inch screen with a U-shaped notch that holds a single selfie camera. This camera is packed with artificial intelligence (AI) technologies that make the P30 Lite by Huawei better at taking pictures and give you better results every time.
The Hi-Silicon Chi has an octa-core processor, and the P30 Lite’s chipset is the Kirin 710, which is new to the market but has a good reputation among smartphones that are already available around the world.
The Huawei P30 Lite has 4 GB of RAM, and a second version of this new device is set to come out soon after the Lite. The Huawei P30 Lite has 128 GB of built-in storage to keep all of your information and media in one place. It also has an SD card slot in case the internal storage is insufficient.
Huawei P30 Lite price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|EMUI 9.1
|Dimensions
|152.9 x 72.7 x 7.4mm
|Weight
|159 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Peacock blue, Midnight black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 28(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Hisilicon Kirin 710 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G51 MP4
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.15 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2312 Pixels (~415 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 24 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, EDR, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 3340 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 9V/2A 18W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.