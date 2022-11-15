Advertisement
Huawei Y6p price in Pakistan & special features

  • The Y6p is powered by the same processor found in several affordable and mid-range models.
  • The phone’s IPS LCD 6.3-inch screen will display a resolution of 720 by 1600 pixels, making it capable of displaying full HD+ content.
  • Powered by a robust Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery is Huawei’s smartphone.
Huawei released Y6p with fair price in Pakistan, has been released with impressive specifications and features. The phone will be reasonably priced and come in two different models.

Memory (RAM) and storage (ROM) capacities will be different between the two Huawei Y6p models. The Mediatek MT6762R Helio P22 is a mid-range chipset that will be used to power the device.

Huawei’s newest smartphone, the Y6p, is powered by the same processor found in several affordable and mid-range models. Two versions of the phone are mentioned above. In one configuration, the Huawei Y6p will have 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, while in the other configuration, the ROM will be 64 GB and the RAM will remain the same at 3 GB.

The most expensive model will feature 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM. In addition, Huawei’s new Y6p includes a dedicated slot for expansion of the device’s native storage via microSD card.

The phone’s IPS LCD 6.3-inch screen will display a resolution of 720 by 1600 pixels, making it capable of displaying full HD+ content. The Y6p has a whopping triple camera arrangement at the back.

An enormous camera arrangement, the phone’s primary sensor will be 13 megapixels. There will be a 5 megapixel ultra-wide lens available. Additionally, a 2 megapixel depth sensor is included in the Y6p.

The phone’s front-facing camera is an 8-megapixel one packed with a plethora of useful functions for taking flattering selfies. Powered by a robust Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery is Huawei’s Y6p smartphone.

The Huawei Y6p follows in the footsteps of Samsung’s flagships by including a fingerprint scanner on the back to safeguard user information.

Huawei Y6p price in Pakistan

The Huawei Y6p price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,899/-

Huawei Y6p specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
Dimensions159.1 x 74.1 x 9 mm
Weight185 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Green, Purple
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6762R Helio P22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.3 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~278 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio, built-in antenna
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Huawei y9 Prime price in Pakistan and specifications
Huawei y9 Prime price in Pakistan and specifications

This version has better specs and design than the 2018 model. The...

