Huawei Y6p price in Pakistan & special features

Huawei y9 Prime price in Pakistan and specifications
This version has better specs and design than the 2018 model. The...
Huawei released Y6p with fair price in Pakistan, has been released with impressive specifications and features. The phone will be reasonably priced and come in two different models.
Memory (RAM) and storage (ROM) capacities will be different between the two Huawei Y6p models. The Mediatek MT6762R Helio P22 is a mid-range chipset that will be used to power the device.
Huawei’s newest smartphone, the Y6p, is powered by the same processor found in several affordable and mid-range models. Two versions of the phone are mentioned above. In one configuration, the Huawei Y6p will have 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, while in the other configuration, the ROM will be 64 GB and the RAM will remain the same at 3 GB.
The most expensive model will feature 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM. In addition, Huawei’s new Y6p includes a dedicated slot for expansion of the device’s native storage via microSD card.
The phone’s IPS LCD 6.3-inch screen will display a resolution of 720 by 1600 pixels, making it capable of displaying full HD+ content. The Y6p has a whopping triple camera arrangement at the back.
An enormous camera arrangement, the phone’s primary sensor will be 13 megapixels. There will be a 5 megapixel ultra-wide lens available. Additionally, a 2 megapixel depth sensor is included in the Y6p.
The phone’s front-facing camera is an 8-megapixel one packed with a plethora of useful functions for taking flattering selfies. Powered by a robust Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery is Huawei’s Y6p smartphone.
The Huawei Y6p follows in the footsteps of Samsung’s flagships by including a fingerprint scanner on the back to safeguard user information.
The Huawei Y6p price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,899/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|Dimensions
|159.1 x 74.1 x 9 mm
|Weight
|185 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Green, Purple
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6762R Helio P22 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.3 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~278 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio, built-in antenna
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
