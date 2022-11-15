Huawei Y6p price in Pakistan & special features

The Y6p is powered by the same processor found in several affordable and mid-range models.

The phone’s IPS LCD 6.3-inch screen will display a resolution of 720 by 1600 pixels, making it capable of displaying full HD+ content.

Powered by a robust Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery is Huawei’s smartphone.

Huawei released Y6p with fair price in Pakistan, has been released with impressive specifications and features. The phone will be reasonably priced and come in two different models.

Memory (RAM) and storage (ROM) capacities will be different between the two Huawei Y6p models. The Mediatek MT6762R Helio P22 is a mid-range chipset that will be used to power the device.

Two versions of the phone are mentioned above. In one configuration, the Huawei Y6p will have 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, while in the other configuration, the ROM will be 64 GB and the RAM will remain the same at 3 GB.

The most expensive model will feature 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM. In addition, Huawei’s new Y6p includes a dedicated slot for expansion of the device’s native storage via microSD card.

The Y6p has a whopping triple camera arrangement at the back.

An enormous camera arrangement, the phone’s primary sensor will be 13 megapixels. There will be a 5 megapixel ultra-wide lens available. Additionally, a 2 megapixel depth sensor is included in the Y6p.

The phone’s front-facing camera is an 8-megapixel one packed with a plethora of useful functions for taking flattering selfies. Powered by a robust Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery is Huawei’s Y6p smartphone.

The Huawei Y6p follows in the footsteps of Samsung’s flagships by including a fingerprint scanner on the back to safeguard user information.

Huawei Y6p price in Pakistan

The Huawei Y6p price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,899/-

Huawei Y6p specs

Build OS Android 10.0 OS Dimensions 159.1 x 74.1 x 9 mm Weight 185 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Green, Purple Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1. 5 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6762R Helio P22 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.3 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~278 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP , f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP , f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP , f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802. 11 b /g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio, built-in antenna USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

