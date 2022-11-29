Advertisement
Huawei Y7a price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Huawei Y7a

Huawei Y7a is recently launched in Pakistan.This brand-new phone is known for its stylish design and basic features that make it a good value for the money.

The new Huawei Y7a has Huawei Supercharge technology for quick charging, a long battery life to match a busy lifestyle, a smart camera that makes it easy to take pictures of what you see, and a beautiful large screen for an immersive viewing experience.

The screen on this smartphone is 6.67 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It has an IPS LCD screen.

The device’s main sensor will be able to take pictures with a resolution of 48 megapixels. The smartphone has an ultra-wide lens with 8 megapixels, a macro lens with 2 megapixels, and a depth sensor with 2 megapixels.

The Y7a has a 3.5mm Audio Jack and runs on the Android 10.0 operating system.

Huawei Y7a price in Pakistan

Huawei Y7a price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

Huawei Y7a specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIEMUI 10.1
Dimensions165.7 x 76.9 x 9.3 mm
Weight206 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Black, Brush Gold, Crush Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetKirin 710A (14 nm)
GPUMali-G51 MP4
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 22.5W

 

