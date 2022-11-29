Huawei Y7a price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi 11T Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Huawei Y7a is recently launched in Pakistan.This brand-new phone is known for its stylish design and basic features that make it a good value for the money.
The new Huawei Y7a has Huawei Supercharge technology for quick charging, a long battery life to match a busy lifestyle, a smart camera that makes it easy to take pictures of what you see, and a beautiful large screen for an immersive viewing experience.
The screen on this smartphone is 6.67 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It has an IPS LCD screen.
The device’s main sensor will be able to take pictures with a resolution of 48 megapixels. The smartphone has an ultra-wide lens with 8 megapixels, a macro lens with 2 megapixels, and a depth sensor with 2 megapixels.
The Y7a has a 3.5mm Audio Jack and runs on the Android 10.0 operating system.
Huawei Y7a price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|EMUI 10.1
|Dimensions
|165.7 x 76.9 x 9.3 mm
|Weight
|206 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Brush Gold, Crush Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Kirin 710A (14 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G51 MP4
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 22.5W
