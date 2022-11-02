Huawei Y8p price in Pakistan & features

The Y8p will run on the mid-range Kirin 710F (12 nm) chipset.

It will boast cutting-edge hardware and a slew of innovative new features.

The device is powered by a Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery.

Huawei introduced the Y8p with fair price in Pakistan.

Huawei Y8p was not previously mentioned in any news outlets, but the business has secretly introduced a new smartphone.

The device is a rebranded version of the Enjoy 10s, which was first unveiled in China in October of last year. The next Huawei Y8p will run on the mid-range Kirin 710F (12 nm) chipset, which will provide excellent performance.

The phone also has a decent amount of RAM for a modern device. The Huawei Y8p has 4/6 GB of RAM, thus you can expect solid performance.

The smartphone’s internal storage is large enough to accommodate massive amounts of data. The Huawei sharp Y8p’s in-built storage capacity is 128 gigabytes.

Sharing a SIM card slot is an excellent way to expand the phone’s internal storage. The next Y8p model from Huawei will include a triple camera arrangement at the back.

The back camera is held vertically. The Y8p’s primary sensor is capable of producing 48 megapixel images. The smartphone has an ultra-wide lens with 8 megapixels, and a depth sensor with 2 megapixels sits on top of the vertical camera system.

The Y8p has a built-in LED flash next to the camera. The device has a high-resolution 16-megapixel camera for self-selfies.

A 10W charging capability is included.

The forthcoming Huawei Y8p, like the current crop of flagships, will feature a fingerprint scanner embedded in the screen. This sort of specification is available from some of the best manufacturers, like Samsung.

Huawei Y8p price in Pakistan

The Huawei Y8p price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,200/-

Huawei Y8p specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI EMUI 10.1 Dimensions 157.4 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm Weight 163 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM , Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Breathing Crystal, Midnight Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Kirin 710F (12 nm) GPU Mali-G51 MP4 Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.3 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~418 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM Card Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth),, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra No Google Play Services, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor , Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

