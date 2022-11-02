Huawei Y8p price in Pakistan & features

Huawei Mate 30 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications
This year's flagship is the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. The Huawei Mate...
Huawei introduced the Y8p with fair price in Pakistan. It will boast cutting-edge hardware and a slew of innovative new features.
Huawei Y8p was not previously mentioned in any news outlets, but the business has secretly introduced a new smartphone.
The device is a rebranded version of the Enjoy 10s, which was first unveiled in China in October of last year. The next Huawei Y8p will run on the mid-range Kirin 710F (12 nm) chipset, which will provide excellent performance.
The phone also has a decent amount of RAM for a modern device. The Huawei Y8p has 4/6 GB of RAM, thus you can expect solid performance.
The smartphone’s internal storage is large enough to accommodate massive amounts of data. The Huawei sharp Y8p’s in-built storage capacity is 128 gigabytes.
Sharing a SIM card slot is an excellent way to expand the phone’s internal storage. The next Y8p model from Huawei will include a triple camera arrangement at the back.
The back camera is held vertically. The Y8p’s primary sensor is capable of producing 48 megapixel images. The smartphone has an ultra-wide lens with 8 megapixels, and a depth sensor with 2 megapixels sits on top of the vertical camera system.
The Y8p has a built-in LED flash next to the camera. The device has a high-resolution 16-megapixel camera for self-selfies.
The Y8p, Huawei’s forthcoming smartphone, is powered by a Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery. A 10W charging capability is included.
The forthcoming Huawei Y8p, like the current crop of flagships, will feature a fingerprint scanner embedded in the screen. This sort of specification is available from some of the best manufacturers, like Samsung.
The Huawei Y8p price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,200/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|EMUI 10.1
|Dimensions
|157.4 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|163 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Breathing Crystal, Midnight Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Kirin 710F (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G51 MP4
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.3 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~418 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
|Card
|Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth),, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|No Google Play Services, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
