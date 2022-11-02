Advertisement
Huawei Y8p price in Pakistan & features

Huawei Y8p price in Pakistan & features

Huawei Y8p price in Pakistan & features

Huawei Y8p price in Pakistan & features

  • The Y8p will run on the mid-range Kirin 710F (12 nm) chipset.
  • It will boast cutting-edge hardware and a slew of innovative new features.
  • The device is powered by a Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery.
Huawei introduced the Y8p with fair price in Pakistan. It will boast cutting-edge hardware and a slew of innovative new features.

Huawei Y8p was not previously mentioned in any news outlets, but the business has secretly introduced a new smartphone.

The device is a rebranded version of the Enjoy 10s, which was first unveiled in China in October of last year. The next Huawei Y8p will run on the mid-range Kirin 710F (12 nm) chipset, which will provide excellent performance.

The phone also has a decent amount of RAM for a modern device. The Huawei Y8p has 4/6 GB of RAM, thus you can expect solid performance.

The smartphone’s internal storage is large enough to accommodate massive amounts of data. The Huawei sharp Y8p’s in-built storage capacity is 128 gigabytes.

Sharing a SIM card slot is an excellent way to expand the phone’s internal storage. The next Y8p model from Huawei will include a triple camera arrangement at the back.

The back camera is held vertically. The Y8p’s primary sensor is capable of producing 48 megapixel images. The smartphone has an ultra-wide lens with 8 megapixels, and a depth sensor with 2 megapixels sits on top of the vertical camera system.

The Y8p has a built-in LED flash next to the camera. The device has a high-resolution 16-megapixel camera for self-selfies.

The Y8p, Huawei’s forthcoming smartphone, is powered by a Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery. A 10W charging capability is included.

The forthcoming Huawei Y8p, like the current crop of flagships, will feature a fingerprint scanner embedded in the screen. This sort of specification is available from some of the best manufacturers, like Samsung.

Huawei Y8p price in Pakistan

The Huawei Y8p price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,200/-

Huawei Y8p specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIEMUI 10.1
Dimensions157.4 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm
Weight163 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBreathing Crystal, Midnight Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetKirin 710F (12 nm)
GPUMali-G51 MP4
DisplayTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.3 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~418 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
CardNano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth),, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNo Google Play Services, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Huawei Mate 30 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications
Huawei Mate 30 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

This year's flagship is the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. The Huawei Mate...

