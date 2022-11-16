Advertisement
Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan & specs

Huawei Y9

  • The Huawei Y9 2019 smartphone has a screen that is 6.5 inches screen.
  • The phone runs on Android 8.1 and has two cameras, one on the front and one in the back (Oreo).
  • The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.
The Huawei Y9 2019 smartphone is on the market right now. It has a screen that is 6.5 inches wide, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and either 64GB or 128GB of storage space.

The phone runs on Android 8.1 and has two cameras, one on the front and one on the back (Oreo).

The front screen of the Y9 2019 works well because it has a higher resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The battery that runs the phone is 4000 mAh.

Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan

Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 33,999/-

Huawei Y9 specs

BUILDOSAndroid V8.1 Oreo
UIEMUI 8.2
Dimensions162.4 x 77.1 x 8.1 mm
Weight173 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Black, Blue Swarovski, Aurora Purple
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetHisilicon Kirin 710
GPUMali-G51 MP4
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~396 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 400GB)
CAMERAMainDual 13 MP, PDAF + 2 MP, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
FrontDual 16 MP + 2 MP, depth sensor, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Charging 5V/2A 10W
