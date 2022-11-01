Huawei y9 Prime Price in Pakistan and Features

Huawei y9 Prime Price in Pakistan and specifications.

Huawei Y9 smartphone is currently available with 4GB of RAM Memory and Upto 128GB internal storage.

The Kirin 710F CPU powers the phone, which runs Android 9. The device sports a 16MP front camera in addition to a triple rear camera arrangement.

Advertisement

This phone has a 4,000mAh battery and allows quick battery charging. There are three color options for the phone: blue, black, and green.

Huawei y9 Prime Price in Pakistan

Huawei y9 Prime Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 25,999 – 31,999/-

Huawei y9 Prime Specifications

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI EMUI 9.0 Dimensions 163.5 x 77.3 x 8.8 mm Weight 197 g SIM Hybrid Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Emerald Green, Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Hisilicon Kirin 710F (12 nm) GPU Mali-G51 MP4 Display Technology LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.59 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~391 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) ( uses SIM 2 slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 16 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED flash Features phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front Pop-up (motorized) 16 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor , Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh

Also Read Huawei Y9a price in Pakistan with full HD plus resolution The Huawei Y9a phone will have lightning-fast processing speeds thanks to one...