Huawei y9 Prime Price in Pakistan and Features

  • Huawei y9 Prime Price in Pakistan and specifications.

Huawei Y9 smartphone is currently available with 4GB of RAM Memory and Upto 128GB internal storage.

The Kirin 710F CPU powers the phone, which runs Android 9. The device sports a 16MP front camera in addition to a triple rear camera arrangement.

This phone has a 4,000mAh battery and allows quick battery charging. There are three color options for the phone: blue, black, and green.

Huawei y9 Prime Price in Pakistan

Huawei y9 Prime Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 25,999 – 31,999/-

Huawei y9 Prime Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIEMUI 9.0
Dimensions163.5 x 77.3 x 8.8 mm
Weight197 g
SIMHybrid Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsEmerald Green, Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetHisilicon Kirin 710F (12 nm)
GPUMali-G51 MP4
DisplayTechnologyLTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.59 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~391 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) ( uses SIM 2 slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 16 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED flash
Featuresphase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
FrontPop-up (motorized) 16 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh

