Huawei y9 Prime Price in Pakistan and Features

Huawei Y9a price in Pakistan with full HD plus resolution
The Huawei Y9a phone will have lightning-fast processing speeds thanks to one...
Huawei Y9 smartphone is currently available with 4GB of RAM Memory and Upto 128GB internal storage.
The Kirin 710F CPU powers the phone, which runs Android 9. The device sports a 16MP front camera in addition to a triple rear camera arrangement.
This phone has a 4,000mAh battery and allows quick battery charging. There are three color options for the phone: blue, black, and green.
Huawei y9 Prime Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 25,999 – 31,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|EMUI 9.0
|Dimensions
|163.5 x 77.3 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|197 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Emerald Green, Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Hisilicon Kirin 710F (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G51 MP4
|Display
|Technology
|LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.59 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~391 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) ( uses SIM 2 slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 16 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED flash
|Features
|phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|Pop-up (motorized) 16 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.