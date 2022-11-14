Huawei y9 Prime price in Pakistan and specifications

This version has better specs and design than the 2018 model.

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 comes with a Kirin 710F CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Huawei’s Y9 Prime 2019 has a 16-megapixel pop-up camera.

Advertisement

Huawei Y9 Prime was launched in Pakistan and other international markets in 2019. This version has better specs and design than the 2018 model.

The pop-up camera configuration differentiates the two models. Following the P Smart Z, Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 has this one-of-a-kind technology.The pop-up camera phone has three rear cameras.

Huawei’s Y9 Prime 2019 has a 16-megapixel pop-up camera, a 16-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone’s cameras are on the top left side.

The Y9 Prime 2019 by Huawei has three lenses, although the upper two share a housing. Under the camera is the LED flash. 6.59-inch screen with full HD+ resolution and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.006%.

Also Read Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan & specifications The Vivo Y02s is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The...

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 comes with a Kirin 710F CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Both the Huawei Y9’s Prime 2019 RAM and ROM are remarkable, resolving execution and storage issues.

Advertisement

The phone’s fingerprint scanner protects data. 4000 mAh powers the Y9 Prime 2019. That’s enough electricity to keep a smartphone on for hours. Prime 2019 has an appealing appearance, high-end specs, and a fair price, challenging Samsung.

Huawei y9 Prime price in Pakistan

Huawei y9 Prime price in Pakistan is Rs. 33,999.

Huawei y9 Prime specifications

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI EMUI 9.0 Dimensions 163.5 x 77.3 x 8.8 mm Weight 197 g SIM Hybrid Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Emerald Green, Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Hisilicon Kirin 710F (12 nm) GPU Mali-G51 MP4 Display Technology LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.59 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~391 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) ( uses SIM 2 slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 16 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP , f/2.4, depth sensor, LED flash Features phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front Pop-up (motorized) 16 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh