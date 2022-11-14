Advertisement
  • Huawei y9 Prime price in Pakistan and specifications
Huawei y9 Prime price in Pakistan and specifications

Articles
Huawei y9 Prime

  • This version has better specs and design than the 2018 model.
  • The Huawei  Y9 Prime 2019 comes with a Kirin 710F CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.
  • Huawei’s Y9 Prime 2019 has a 16-megapixel pop-up camera.
Huawei Y9 Prime was launched in Pakistan and other international markets in 2019. This version has better specs and design than the 2018 model.

The pop-up camera configuration differentiates the two models. Following the P Smart Z, Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 has this one-of-a-kind technology.The pop-up camera phone has three rear cameras.

Huawei’s Y9 Prime 2019 has a 16-megapixel pop-up camera, a 16-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone’s cameras are on the top left side.

The Y9 Prime 2019 by Huawei has three lenses, although the upper two share a housing. Under the camera is the LED flash. 6.59-inch screen with full HD+ resolution and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.006%.

Also Read

Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan & specifications

The Vivo Y02s is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The...

The Huawei  Y9 Prime 2019 comes with a Kirin 710F CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Both the Huawei Y9’s Prime 2019 RAM and ROM are remarkable, resolving execution and storage issues.

The phone’s fingerprint scanner protects data. 4000 mAh powers the Y9 Prime 2019. That’s enough electricity to keep a smartphone on for hours. Prime 2019 has an appealing appearance, high-end specs, and a fair price, challenging Samsung.

Huawei y9 Prime price in Pakistan

Huawei y9 Prime price in Pakistan is  Rs. 33,999.

Huawei y9 Prime specifications

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIEMUI 9.0
Dimensions163.5 x 77.3 x 8.8 mm
Weight197 g
SIMHybrid Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsEmerald Green, Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetHisilicon Kirin 710F (12 nm)
GPUMali-G51 MP4
DisplayTechnologyLTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.59 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~391 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) ( uses SIM 2 slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 16 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED flash
Featuresphase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
FrontPop-up (motorized) 16 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
