Huawei y9 Prime price in Pakistan and specifications

Huawei Y9 Prime was launched in Pakistan and other international markets in 2019. This version has better specs and design than the 2018 model.
The pop-up camera configuration differentiates the two models. Following the P Smart Z, Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 has this one-of-a-kind technology.The pop-up camera phone has three rear cameras.
Huawei’s Y9 Prime 2019 has a 16-megapixel pop-up camera, a 16-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone’s cameras are on the top left side.
The Y9 Prime 2019 by Huawei has three lenses, although the upper two share a housing. Under the camera is the LED flash. 6.59-inch screen with full HD+ resolution and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.006%.
The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 comes with a Kirin 710F CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Both the Huawei Y9’s Prime 2019 RAM and ROM are remarkable, resolving execution and storage issues.
The phone’s fingerprint scanner protects data. 4000 mAh powers the Y9 Prime 2019. That’s enough electricity to keep a smartphone on for hours. Prime 2019 has an appealing appearance, high-end specs, and a fair price, challenging Samsung.
Huawei y9 Prime price in Pakistan is Rs. 33,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|EMUI 9.0
|Dimensions
|163.5 x 77.3 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|197 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Emerald Green, Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Hisilicon Kirin 710F (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G51 MP4
|Display
|Technology
|LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.59 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~391 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) ( uses SIM 2 slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 16 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED flash
|Features
|phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|Pop-up (motorized) 16 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
