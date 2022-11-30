Huawei Y9a price in Pakistan & specs

Nokia X20 price in Pakistan & features
Huawei Y9a is easily available in market to buy a customer.Huawei Y9a will be powered by one of the newest chipsets, an Octa-core processor, which will make the phone’s processing speed very fast.Huawei Y9a phone will have 8 gigabytes of RAM so that it can run all of its functions smoothly.
Under the hood of the Huawei sharp Y9a, there is 128 gigabytes of storage space. So the built-in storage is enough that there won’t be any problems with the phone’s storage.
The front-facing camera on the Y9a has 16 megapixels and a lot of features to take your photos to the next level. It has an LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen that is 6.563 inches in size.
The phone is powered by a 4300 mAh battery.
Huawei Y9a price in Pakistan is Rs. 43,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|EMUI 10.1
|Dimensions
|163.5 x 76.5 x 8.95 mm
|Weight
|197 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Space Silver, Sakura Pink
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~397 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP (Motorized pop-up camera), f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|No Google Play Services, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 40W
