Huawei Y9a price in Pakistan & specs

Nokia X20 is now available in market at fair price.

This phone, the Nokia X10, has an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.0 GHz.

The phone is powered by a 4300 mAh battery.

Huawei Y9a is easily available in market to buy a customer.Huawei Y9a will be powered by one of the newest chipsets, an Octa-core processor, which will make the phone’s processing speed very fast.Huawei Y9a phone will have 8 gigabytes of RAM so that it can run all of its functions smoothly.

Under the hood of the Huawei sharp Y9a, there is 128 gigabytes of storage space. So the built-in storage is enough that there won’t be any problems with the phone’s storage.

The front-facing camera on the Y9a has 16 megapixels and a lot of features to take your photos to the next level. It has an LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen that is 6.563 inches in size.

Huawei Y9a price in Pakistan

Huawei Y9a price in Pakistan is Rs. 43,999/-

Huawei Y9a specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI EMUI 10.1 Dimensions 163.5 x 76.5 x 8.95 mm Weight 197 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Black, Space Silver, Sakura Pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~397 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card Nano Memory Card , (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP ( Motorized pop-up camera), f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra No Google Play Services, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh – Fast battery charging 40W