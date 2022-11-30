Advertisement
Huawei Y9a price in Pakistan & specs

  Nokia X20 is now available in market at fair price.
  This phone, the Nokia X10, has an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.0 GHz.
  The phone is powered by a 4300 mAh battery.
Huawei Y9a is easily available in market to buy a customer.Huawei Y9a will be powered by one of the newest chipsets, an Octa-core processor, which will make the phone’s processing speed very fast.Huawei Y9a phone will have 8 gigabytes of RAM so that it can run all of its functions smoothly.

Under the hood of the Huawei sharp Y9a, there is 128 gigabytes of storage space. So the built-in storage is enough that there won’t be any problems with the phone’s storage.

The front-facing camera on the Y9a has 16 megapixels and a lot of features to take your photos to the next level. It has an LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen that is 6.563 inches in size.

The phone is powered by a 4300 mAh battery.

Huawei Y9a price in Pakistan

Huawei Y9a price in Pakistan is Rs. 43,999/-

Huawei Y9a  specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIEMUI 10.1
Dimensions163.5 x 76.5 x 8.95 mm
Weight197 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Black, Space Silver, Sakura Pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~397 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP (Motorized pop-up camera), f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNo Google Play Services, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh
– Fast battery charging 40W

 

