Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Infinix Hot 10 smartphone is now on the market. It is powered by a chipset called MediaTek Helio G70, which is often found in midrange smartphones.

The phone is powered by a battery with a capacity of 5,200 mAh. The screen on the Inifinix Hot 10 is 6.6 inches and has a resolution of 720 x 1640.

