Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & specifications

  • The Inifinix Hot 10 smartphone has a 6.6-inches screen.
  • It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 processor.
  • The phone’s battery can hold 5,200 mAh of power.
The Infinix Hot 10 smartphone is now available for purchase. It is powered by a chipset called MediaTek Helio G70, which is often found in midrange smartphones.

The Inifinix Hot 10 has enough space for a day’s worth of data (64 GB).

The phone’s battery can hold 5,200 mAh of power. The screen on the Inifinix Hot 10 is 6.6 inches and has a resolution of 720 x 1640.

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/-

Infinix Hot 10 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIXOS 6.0
Dimensions171.1 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsObsidian Black, Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, Ocean Wave
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 2EEMC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~264 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + QVGA (Low light sensor), Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh
Standbyup to 38 hrs
Talktimeup to 36 hrs
