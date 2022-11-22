Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Inifinix Hot 10 smartphone has a 6.6-inches screen.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 processor.

The phone’s battery can hold 5,200 mAh of power.

The Infinix Hot 10 smartphone is now available for purchase. It is powered by a chipset called MediaTek Helio G70, which is often found in midrange smartphones.

The Inifinix Hot 10 has enough space for a day’s worth of data (64 GB).

The phone’s battery can hold 5,200 mAh of power. The screen on the Inifinix Hot 10 is 6.6 inches and has a resolution of 720 x 1640.

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan