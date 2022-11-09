Advertisement
Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Hot 11

  • It will have an Octa-Core processor and a Unisoc T610 (12 nm) chipset.
  • The phone will have a 1080 x 2408-pixel screen that is 6.7 inches wide.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Infinix Hot 11 2022 will be available for purchase. The price of the Infinix Hot 11 for 2022 will be reasonable.

This phone is fast because it has an Octa-Core processor and a Unisoc T610 (12 nm) chipset.

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 also includes the Mali-G52 MP2 GPU.

The new phone will have a 1080 x 2408-pixel screen that is 6.7 inches wide. A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 21,999/-

Infinix Hot 11 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 7.6
Dimensions166.8 x 76.6 x 9.1 mm
Weight199 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursAurora Green, Polar Black, Sunset Gold
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetUnisoc T610 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MP2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Extra Features550 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side monted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DTS Surround Sound, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
