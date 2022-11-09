Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix hot 12 Price in Pakistan and Features
Infinix hot 12 Price in Pakistan and specifications. The Infinix Hot 12...
The Infinix Hot 11 2022 will be available for purchase. The price of the Infinix Hot 11 for 2022 will be reasonable.
This phone is fast because it has an Octa-Core processor and a Unisoc T610 (12 nm) chipset.
The Infinix Hot 11 2022 also includes the Mali-G52 MP2 GPU.
The new phone will have a 1080 x 2408-pixel screen that is 6.7 inches wide. A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.
The Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 21,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|XOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|166.8 x 76.6 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|199 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Aurora Green, Polar Black, Sunset Gold
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Unisoc T610 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MP2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Extra Features
|550 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side monted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DTS Surround Sound, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.