Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan & specs

It will have an Octa-Core processor and a Unisoc T610 (12 nm) chipset.

The phone will have a 1080 x 2408-pixel screen that is 6.7 inches wide.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 will be available for purchase. The price of the Infinix Hot 11 for 2022 will be reasonable.

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 also includes the Mali-G52 MP2 GPU.

