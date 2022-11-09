Infinix hot 12 play Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan & specs
It will have an Octa-Core processor and a Unisoc T610 (12 nm)...
The Inifinix Hot 12 Play smartphone is available in the market, the Hotline, also referred to as “cheap phones,” includes the smartphone. The new phone will be called the Infinix Hot 12 Play.
This gadget is incredibly quick thanks to its MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) chipset and 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor.
This Infinix Hot 12 Play also features an ARM Mali-G52 GPU.
The phone’s 6.82-inch display measures 720 by 1612 pixels in size.
The phone’s battery capacity is 6,000 mAh.
Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,499/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|XOS 10.6
|Dimensions
|170.47 x 77.60 x 8.32mm
|Weight
|194 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Racing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, Lucky Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.3 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G52
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.82 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~259 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+7GB Extended RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, AF +2 MP + AI Lens, LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video
|Front
|8 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
