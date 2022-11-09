Infinix hot 12 play Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Inifinix Hot 12 Play smartphone is available in the market, the Hotline, also referred to as “cheap phones,” includes the smartphone. The new phone will be called the Infinix Hot 12 Play.

This gadget is incredibly quick thanks to its MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) chipset and 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor.

This Infinix Hot 12 Play also features an ARM Mali-G52 GPU.

The phone’s 6.82-inch display measures 720 by 1612 pixels in size.

The phone’s battery capacity is 6,000 mAh.

Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,499/-

Infinix Hot 12 Play Specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI XOS 10.6 Dimensions 170.47 x 77.60 x 8.32mm Weight 194 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Racing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, Lucky Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.3 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU ARM Mali-G52 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.82 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~259 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+7GB Extended RAM) Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, AF +2 MP + AI Lens, LED Flash Features autofocus , Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video Front 8 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh

