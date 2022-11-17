Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan & special features

Infinix hot 12 price in Pakistan and specifications
Infinix hot 12 price in Pakistan and features. The Infinix Hot 12...
Infinix launches the Hot 12 Play with fair price in Pakistan. Infinix is releasing a mid-range smartphone. The new Hot series smartphone is budget-friendly. Infinix Hot 12 Play is the new phone.
This device’s MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) Chipset and 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor make it ultra-fast. Infinix’s Hot 12 Play has an ARM Mali-G52 GPU. The upcoming smartphone boasts a 6.82-inch screen with 720 x 1612-pixel resolution.
The new Infinix Hot 12 will offer a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display. Infinix’s Hot 12 Play will have 4GB of RAM. The smartphone’s CPU and RAM allow users to do tasks in seconds.
The smartphone has 64GB of internal storage, enough to store a lot of data for future usage, and a microSD slot. The Infinix 12 Play has dual back cameras. 13-megapixel main sensor, 2-megapixel secondary lens, AI lens. 8-megapixel selfie camera makes selfies easier and more beautiful.
The Infinix Hot’s 12 Play has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader to secure phone data. The Hot 12 Play will include a fast-charging Li-Po 6000 mAh battery. The 12 Play will challenge Samsung and other tech heavyweights.
The Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,499\/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|XOS 10.6
|Dimensions
|170.47 x 77.60 x 8.32mm
|Weight
|194 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Racing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, Lucky Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.3 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G52
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.82 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~259 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+7GB Extended RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, AF +2 MP + AI Lens, LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video
|Front
|8 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
