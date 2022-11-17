Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan & special features
Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan & special features

Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan & special features

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan & special features

Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan & special features

Advertisement
  • Infinix Hot 12 Play is the new phone. MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) Chipset .
  • 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor make it ultra-fast.
  • Infinix Hot’s 12 Play has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader to secure phone data.
Advertisement

Infinix launches the Hot 12 Play with fair price in Pakistan. Infinix is releasing a mid-range smartphone. The new Hot series smartphone is budget-friendly. Infinix Hot 12 Play is the new phone.

This device’s MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) Chipset and 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor make it ultra-fast. Infinix’s Hot 12 Play has an ARM Mali-G52 GPU. The upcoming smartphone boasts a 6.82-inch screen with 720 x 1612-pixel resolution.

The new Infinix Hot 12 will offer a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display. Infinix’s Hot 12 Play will have 4GB of RAM. The smartphone’s CPU and RAM allow users to do tasks in seconds.

The smartphone has 64GB of internal storage, enough to store a lot of data for future usage, and a microSD slot. The Infinix 12 Play has dual back cameras. 13-megapixel main sensor, 2-megapixel secondary lens, AI lens. 8-megapixel selfie camera makes selfies easier and more beautiful.

The Infinix Hot’s 12 Play has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader to secure phone data. The Hot 12 Play will include a fast-charging Li-Po 6000 mAh battery. The 12 Play will challenge Samsung and other tech heavyweights.

Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,499\/-

Infinix Hot 12 Play specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 10.6
Dimensions170.47 x 77.60 x 8.32mm
Weight194 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsRacing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, Lucky Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.3 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUARM Mali-G52
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.82 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~259 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+7GB Extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, AF +2 MP + AI Lens, LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video
Front8 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh

Also Read

Infinix hot 12 price in Pakistan and specifications
Infinix hot 12 price in Pakistan and specifications

Infinix hot 12 price in Pakistan and features. The Infinix Hot 12...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Huawei Y8p price in Pakistan & Specifications
Huawei Y8p price in Pakistan & Specifications
OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan & Specs
OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan & Specs
OnePlus Nord N10 price in Pakistan & Specifications
OnePlus Nord N10 price in Pakistan & Specifications
itel Vision 3 price in Pakistan & Features
itel Vision 3 price in Pakistan & Features
itel A27 price in Pakistan & Specs
itel A27 price in Pakistan & Specs
itel P17 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
itel P17 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story