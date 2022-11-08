Infinix hot 12 Price in Pakistan and Features

Infinix Hot 20 price in Pakistan & features
Ininix Hot 20 is a high-end smartphone from the company's Hot series....
The Infinix Hot 12 smartphone is available in the market, the phone is equipped with the brand-new MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.
This phone has an octa-core processor, the screen on this phone is a whopping 6.82 inches in size. The phone has a 5000 mAh battery to power it.
The new Infinix Hot 12 boasts a full-HD screen with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels and an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.
The Infinix Hot 12 has the greatest RAM (4 GB), making it the fastest smartphone available. Because the Infinix 12 features 128 gigabytes of storage, your data is limitless.
Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|170.47 x 77.60 x 8.32mm
|Weight
|194 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Racing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, Lucky Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Arm Mali-G52
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.82 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~259 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, (5GB Extended RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF + 2 MP + QVGA, Dual LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video (14[email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
