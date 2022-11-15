Infinix hot 12 price in Pakistan and specifications

Infinix hot 12 price in Pakistan and features.

The Infinix Hot 12 smartphone is available in the market, the new MediaTek Helio G85 chipset is used in the phone.

The screen on this phone is a massive 6.82 inches, and it sports an octa-core processor. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The new Infinix Hot 12 features an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD screen with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels.

The Infinix Hot 12 is the quickest smartphone on the market thanks to its highest RAM (4 GB). Your data has no limits because the Infinix 12 has 128 gigabytes of storage.

Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,999/-

Infinix Hot 12 Specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 7.6 Dimensions 170.47 x 77.60 x 8.32mm Weight 194 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Racing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, Lucky Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Arm Mali-G52 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.82 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~259 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, (5GB Extended RAM) Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF + 2 MP + QVGA, Dual LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP , f/2.0, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

