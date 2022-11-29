Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
Infinix Hot 12

  • The Infinix Hot 12 has 4 gigabytes of RAM,
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
  • The phone will be the new MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.
The Infinix Hot 12 smartphone will be available for purchase. Inside the phone will be the new MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.

A processor with an octa-core is inside this phone. The screen on this phone is 6.82 inches, which is pretty big. A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

The new Infinix Hot 12 has a full-HD display with 720 x 1640 pixels and an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.

The Infinix Hot 12 has 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is the most of any smartphone in this category, so it will run quickly. Because the Infinix 12 has 128 gigabytes of storage, you can keep as much data as you want.

Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,999/-

Infinix Hot 12 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 7.6
Dimensions170.47 x 77.60 x 8.32mm
Weight194 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsRacing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, Lucky Green
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUArm Mali-G52
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.82 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, (5GB Extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + AI lens, Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
