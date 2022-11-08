Infinix Hot 20 price in Pakistan & features

Ininix Hot 20 is a high-end smartphone from the company’s Hot series.

Infinix will soon release a new Hot 20 phone. The upcoming smartphone will be a high-end model from the company’s Hot series.

The Infinix Hot 20 is very fast because it has a powerful Mediatek Dimensity 710 chipset and an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.4 GHz.

The Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, which stands for graphics processing unit, is also in this phone.

The phone has a 6.8-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels, which makes it full HD. A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

