  • Infinix Hot 9 4GB price in Pakistan & special features
  • Ininix Hot 9 4GB has a 5000 mAh battery and 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen.
  • It will be powered by a 12 nm MediaTek Helio A25 SoC and 4GB of RAM.
  • Internal storage will be 128GB, this allows for maximum data storage.
Infinix released Hot 9 with 4GB RAM with fair price in Pakistan. This model has more RAM for greater performance. The phone will have the same specs, but the new Infinix Hot 9 4GB will have some spectacular new features.

It will be powered by a 12 nm MediaTek Helio A25 chipset, like the upcoming Infinix Hot 9 4GB. The device’s SoC and 4GB of RAM enable optimal performance.

Infinix Hot 9’s internal storage will be 128GB. This allows for maximum data storage. The 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen offers full HD and 720 x 1600 pixels.

The Infinix Hot 9 4GB has a dedicated slot for expanding the phone’s storage. With built-in storage and a dedicated slot, the Infinix 9 4GB can store a lot of data.

The phone’s huge battery will last a long time. Infinix Hot’s 9 4GB has a 5000 mAh battery. The new Hot 9 4GB’s powerful battery and high-end features will let you to utilise it for longer. If you want a strong smartphone like Samsung, the 9 4GB will be a fantastic choice.

Infinix Hot 9 4GB price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 17,499/-

Infinix Hot 9 4GB specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIXOS 6.0
Dimensions165.4 x 76.8 x 8.8 mm
Weight185 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Black, Quetzal Cyan, Violet, Ocean Wave
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio A25 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) +2 MP, (depth) QVGA (Low light sensor), Triple LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, White balance settings
Front8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDirac Surround Sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
