Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan and Specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan and Specifications

Advertisement
  • Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan and features.

Infinix Hot 9 is currently available in the market, the Helio P22 processor powers the smartphone. Mid-range smartphones commonly contain this MediaTek CPU. Together, the SoC and 4 gigabytes of RAM power the phone. The Infinix Hot 9 has enough RAM to operate at high-end speed. Its internal storage capacity of 128 GB may accommodate large files.

The 16 megapixel primary sensor, the 2 megapixel macro lens, and the 2 megapixel low light camera are all part of the triple back camera setup of the Infinix Hot 9s. The front-facing camera on Infinix’s Hot 9 is 8 megapixels. The smartphone includes a massive 5,000 mAh battery, which ensures enough backup time.

Advertisement

The Infinix 9 has a rear fingerprint reader to provide top-notch security. The option to stop unauthorised people from utilising it is provided to the user. The Infinix Hot 9’s 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen features HD Plus resolution. The screen’s display has a notch where the front-facing camera is situated. The Samsung rival is reasonably priced and has a lot to offer. So, if you can’t afford a flagship, the Hot 9 is a great alternative.

Infinix hot 9 Price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 17,000 – 27,000.

Infinix hot 9 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIXOS 6.0
Dimensions165.4 x 76.8 x 8.8 mm
Weight185 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Black, Quetzal Cyan, Violet, Ocean Wave
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio A25 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) +2 MP, (depth) QVGA (Low light sensor), Triple LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, White balance settings
Front8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDirac Surround Sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Also Read

Infinix Note 12 VIP price in pakistan and specs
Infinix Note 12 VIP price in pakistan and specs

The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery. The infinix note...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story