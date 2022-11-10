Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan & specs

The Infinix Hot 9 has a 5000 mAh battery.

The Infinix Hot 9 is available on the market. The Helio P22 chip will run the phone. This chipset from MediaTek is in the middle. The phone’s SoC has 4 GB of RAM built-in.

The Infinix Hot 9’s RAM is quick enough. It comes with 128 gigabytes. The back of the Infinix Hot 9 will have three cameras.

The main sensor with 16 megapixels, a macro lens with 2 megapixels, and a photographer can work in low light.

The Infinix Hot 9 has an 8-megapixel camera on the front. The phone has a 5,000 mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 17,499/- Infinix Hot 9 specs BUILD OS Android 10 OS UI XOS 6.0 Dimensions 165.4 x 76.8 x 8.8 mm Weight 185 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Black, Quetzal Cyan, Violet, Ocean Wave FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1. 5 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek Helio A25 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP , (macro) +2 MP, (depth) QVGA (Low light sensor), Triple LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, White balance settings Front 8 MP , (wide), Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Dirac Surround Sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh