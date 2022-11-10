Advertisement
Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Hot 9

  • The Infinix Hot 9 has a 5000 mAh battery.
  • The phone’s SoC has 4 GB of RAM built-in.
  • The back of the phone will have three cameras.
The Infinix Hot 9 is available on the market. The Helio P22 chip will run the phone. This chipset from MediaTek is in the middle. The phone’s SoC has 4 GB of RAM built-in.

The Infinix Hot 9’s RAM is quick enough. It comes with 128 gigabytes. The back of the Infinix Hot 9 will have three cameras.

The main sensor with 16 megapixels, a macro lens with 2 megapixels, and a photographer can work in low light.

The Infinix Hot 9 has an 8-megapixel camera on the front. The phone has a 5,000 mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 17,499/-

Infinix Hot 9 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 10 OS
UIXOS 6.0
Dimensions165.4 x 76.8 x 8.8 mm
Weight185 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Black, Quetzal Cyan, Violet, Ocean Wave
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio A25 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) +2 MP, (depth) QVGA (Low light sensor), Triple LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, White balance settings
Front8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDirac Surround Sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
