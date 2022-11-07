Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Infinix Hot 9 Pro Price in Pakistan and Features

Infinix Hot 9 Pro Price in Pakistan and Features

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Hot 9 Pro Price in Pakistan and Features

Infinix Hot 9 Pro Price in Pakistan and Features

Advertisement
  • Infinix Hot 9 Pro Price in Pakistan and specifications.

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro appears to have superior specs and will be a popular pick whenever it is released.

The phone’s specifications will essentially stay the same, but Infinix’s Hot 9 Pro will come with some amazing new features. Infinix Hot 9 Pro will be powered by MediaTek Helio A25.

Advertisement

High performance is provided by the processor and 4GB RAM of the gadget. 128GB of internal storage will be available in the Infinix Hot 9 Pro. There is plenty room for storage.

The 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel has 720 x 1600 pixels and full HD resolution. A built-in slot on the Infinix hot 9 Pro allows you to increase the phone’s storage.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 9 Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Infinix Hot 9 Pro Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIXOS 6.0
Dimensions165 x 76.8 x 8.7 mm
Weight185 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsViolet, Ocean Wave
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetMediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
Extra Features480 nits typ. brightness
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + QVGA (Low light sensor), LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, White balance settings
Front8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Also Read

Infinix Hot 20i price in pakistan & specs
Infinix Hot 20i price in pakistan & specs

The Infinix Hot 20i could be the next phone in the Hot...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story