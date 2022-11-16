Infinix Hot 9 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs

Infinix Note 7 Price in Pakistan and features
Infinix Note 7 Price in Pakistan and specifications. The Infinix Note 7...
The Infinix Hot 9 Pro appears to have superior specs and will be a popular option whenever it becomes available.
Infinix’s Hot 9 Pro will come with some amazing new features, but other than that, the phone’s specs won’t change much. The Infinix Hot 9 Pro’s processor is the MediaTek Helio A25.
High performance is provided by the CPU and 4GB RAM of the gadget. 128GB of internal storage will be available on the Infinix Hot 9 Pro.
The 6.6-inch IPS LCD display offers Full HD resolution (720 x 1600 pixels). You may increase the storage on the Infinix Hot 9 Pro by inserting a card into the built-in slot.
Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 24,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|XOS 6.0
|Dimensions
|165 x 76.8 x 8.7 mm
|Weight
|185 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Violet, Ocean Wave
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
|Extra Features
|480 nits typ. brightness
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + QVGA (Low light sensor), LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, White balance settings
|Front
|8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
