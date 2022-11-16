Infinix Hot 9 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs

Infinix Hot 9 Pro Price in Pakistan and specifications.

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro appears to have superior specs and will be a popular option whenever it becomes available.

Infinix’s Hot 9 Pro will come with some amazing new features, but other than that, the phone’s specs won’t change much. The Infinix Hot 9 Pro’s processor is the MediaTek Helio A25.

High performance is provided by the CPU and 4GB RAM of the gadget. 128GB of internal storage will be available on the Infinix Hot 9 Pro.

The 6.6-inch IPS LCD display offers Full HD resolution (720 x 1600 pixels). You may increase the storage on the Infinix Hot 9 Pro by inserting a card into the built-in slot.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 24,999/- Infinix Hot 9 Pro Specifications: Build OS Android 10 OS UI XOS 6.0 Dimensions 165 x 76.8 x 8.7 mm Weight 185 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Violet, Ocean Wave Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI) Extra Features 480 nits typ. brightness Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + QVGA (Low light sensor), LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom , Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, White balance settings Front 8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh