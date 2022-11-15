Infinix Note 10 Price in Pakistan and full specifications

Infinix Note 10 Price in Pakistan and specifications.

Infinix Note 10 is currently available in the market, the phone has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The chipset has an Octa-Core 2.0 GHz CPU, making it the most potent one. Additionally, the Infinix Note 10 boasts a Mali-G76 MC4 GPU, which increases its power.

The smartphone has an extremely large screen that measures 7.0 inches and has an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. It will have a 1080 x 2460 pixel full HD+ resolution.

The phone has a 5000 mAh battery to power it.

Infinix Note 10 price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999/- Infinix Note 10 specifications BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI XOS 7.6 Dimensions 173.2 x 78.7 x 8.8 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Purple, Emerald Green FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G76 MC4 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.95 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~387 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) CAMERA Main 48 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (monochrome), Quad LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W