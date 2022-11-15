Infinix Note 10 Price in Pakistan and full specifications

Infinix Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Note 10 is currently available in the market, the phone has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The chipset has an Octa-Core 2.0 GHz CPU, making it the most potent one. Additionally, the Infinix Note 10 boasts a Mali-G76 MC4 GPU, which increases its power.
The smartphone has an extremely large screen that measures 7.0 inches and has an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. It will have a 1080 x 2460 pixel full HD+ resolution.
The phone has a 5000 mAh battery to power it.
Infinix Note 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|XOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|173.2 x 78.7 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Purple, Emerald Green
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MC4
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.95 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~387 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|48 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (monochrome), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
