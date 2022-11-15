Advertisement
Infinix Note 10 Price in Pakistan and full specifications

  • Infinix Note 10 Price in Pakistan and specifications.

Infinix Note 10 is currently available in the market, the phone has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The chipset has an Octa-Core 2.0 GHz CPU, making it the most potent one. Additionally, the Infinix Note 10 boasts a Mali-G76 MC4 GPU, which increases its power.

The smartphone has an extremely large screen that measures 7.0 inches and has an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. It will have a 1080 x 2460 pixel full HD+ resolution.

The phone has a 5000 mAh battery to power it.

Infinix Note 10 price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999/-

Infinix Note 10 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 7.6
Dimensions173.2 x 78.7 x 8.8 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Purple, Emerald Green
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G76 MC4
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.95 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~387 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMain48 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (monochrome), Quad LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front16 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

