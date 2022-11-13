Infinix Note 10 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Note 10 Pro Price in Pakistan and features.

Infinix Note 10 Pro is currently available in the market, the mid-range Infinix Note 10 Pro smartphone is ideal for basic work and casual gaming. The chipset of this smartphone is a Helio G95. Gaming won’t be an issue as long as you play on the lowest settings.

The 6/8GB RAM should be plenty to multitask without your apps hanging unless you use your phone heavily.

The 5000 mAh battery on the phone has a long-lasting capacity of over a day.

Over here, there are identical cameras. In ideal lighting conditions, they perform well.

Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-

Infinix Note 10 Pro Specifications:

Build OS Android 11 OS UI XOS 7.6 Dimensions 172.76 x 78.32 x 8.7mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Purple, Nordic Secret Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 GPU Mali-G76 MC4 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.95 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~387 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (monochrome) Quad LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 33W

