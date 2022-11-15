Infinix Note 11 price in Pakistan & features

The Infinix Note 11 has a 6.7 inches screen.

The MediaTek Helio G88 chip will power this phone (12 nm).

Advertisement This phone has an octa-core processor that runs at 2.0 GHz.

The Infinix Note 11 smartphone will be available for purchase. Infinix, a Chinese company, is putting out a new phone in its Note series.

The Infinix Note 11 will be a middle-of-the-road phone. The MediaTek Helio G88, a new chip for smartphones, will power this phone (12 nm).

This new phone will have a full-HD AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2460 pixels and a size of 6.7 inches.

