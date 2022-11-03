Infinix Note 12 G96 Price in Pakistan & special features

Infinix Note 12 G96 runs Android 12-based XOS 10.6.

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU-supported display.

33W fast charging will recharge your phone in minutes.

Advertisement

Infinix has released the Note 12 G96 with fair price in Pakistan. Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 2.05 GHz Octa-core processor powers the newcomer.

The smartphone’s 6.7-inch AMOLED touchscreen has 1080 x 2400 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU-supported display. Force Black, Snowfall, and Sapphire Blue (Jewel Blue) will be available for the phone.

The latest Infinix phone has 128/256GB internal storage and 8GB RAM. Your phone can host and play heavy games thanks to its massive RAM and storage. A dedicated MicroSD card slot lets you expand storage.

Infinix Note 12 G96 has a triple rear camera with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a QVGA lens. The phone’s camera records [email protected] videos.

The 16-megapixel selfie camera with Dual LED flash takes great photos. The front camera records [email protected] videos.

Infinix Note 12 G96’s massive Li-Po 5000 mAh non-removable battery provides backup. 33W fast charging will recharge your phone in minutes.

Advertisement

Infinix smartphones are affordable and competitive. Check local market rates here.

The new device has dual speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE, and more. Infinix Note 12 G96 runs Android 12-based XOS 10.6.

Infinix Note 12 G96 Price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 12 G96 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Infinix Note 12 G96 specs

Advertisement

NETWORK

Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G Bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G Bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100, HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 41, 40, 1, 3, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE

Advertisement BODY Dimensions 164.6 x 76.8 x 8 mm (6.48 x 3.02 x 0.31 in) Weight 185 g (6.53 oz) Build Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back Sim Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Advertisement DISPLAY Type AMOLED Size 6.7 inches, 108.4 cm2 (~85.7% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~393 ppi density) Advertisement PLATFORM OS Android 12, XOS 10.6 Chipset Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Advertisement MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 128GB/8GB RAM, 256GB/8GB RAM Advertisement CAMERA Primary 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.64µm, PDAF 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) QVGA Features Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected] Secondary 16MP Others [email protected] Advertisement Advertisement SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with dual speakers 3.5mm jack Yes Advertisement COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth Yes GPS Yes, with A-GPS NFC No Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go Advertisement FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Advertisement BATTERY Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Others Advertisement Fast Charging 33W Also Read Infinix Note 13 specs & price in Pakistan The Infinix Note 13 Series has been launched by Infinix. It has...

Advertisement