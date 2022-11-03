Advertisement
  • Infinix Note 12 G96 Price in Pakistan & special features
Infinix Note 12 G96 Price in Pakistan & special features

  • Infinix Note 12 G96 runs Android 12-based XOS 10.6.
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU-supported display.
  • 33W fast charging will recharge your phone in minutes.
Infinix has released the Note 12 G96 with fair  price in Pakistan. Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 2.05 GHz Octa-core processor powers the newcomer.

The smartphone’s 6.7-inch AMOLED touchscreen has 1080 x 2400 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU-supported display. Force Black, Snowfall, and Sapphire Blue (Jewel Blue) will be available for the phone.

The latest Infinix phone has 128/256GB internal storage and 8GB RAM. Your phone can host and play heavy games thanks to its massive RAM and storage. A dedicated MicroSD card slot lets you expand storage.

Infinix Note 12 G96 has a triple rear camera with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a QVGA lens. The phone’s camera records [email protected] videos.

The 16-megapixel selfie camera with Dual LED flash takes great photos. The front camera records [email protected] videos.

Infinix Note 12 G96’s massive Li-Po 5000 mAh non-removable battery provides backup. 33W fast charging will recharge your phone in minutes.

Infinix smartphones are affordable and competitive. Check local market rates here.

The new device has dual speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE, and more. Infinix Note 12 G96 runs Android 12-based XOS 10.6.

Infinix Note 12 G96 Price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 12 G96 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Infinix Note 12 G96 specs

NETWORK
TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
2G BandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G BandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100, HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Bands1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 41, 40, 1, 3, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE

 

BODY
Dimensions164.6 x 76.8 x 8 mm (6.48 x 3.02 x 0.31 in)
Weight185 g (6.53 oz)
BuildGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back
SimDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY
TypeAMOLED
Size6.7 inches, 108.4 cm2 (~85.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~393 ppi density)
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 12, XOS 10.6
ChipsetMediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
MEMORY
Card slotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal128GB/8GB RAM, 256GB/8GB RAM
CAMERA
Primary50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.64µm, PDAF 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) QVGA
FeaturesQuad-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected]
Secondary16MP
Others
SOUND
LoudspeakerYes, with dual speakers
3.5mm jackYes
COMMS
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
BluetoothYes
GPSYes, with A-GPS
NFCNo
RadioFM radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
FEATURES
SensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Others
  • Fast Charging 33W

