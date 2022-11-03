Infinix Note 12 G96 Price in Pakistan & special features

Infinix Note 13 specs & price in Pakistan
Infinix has released the Note 12 G96 with fair price in Pakistan. Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 2.05 GHz Octa-core processor powers the newcomer.
The smartphone’s 6.7-inch AMOLED touchscreen has 1080 x 2400 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU-supported display. Force Black, Snowfall, and Sapphire Blue (Jewel Blue) will be available for the phone.
The latest Infinix phone has 128/256GB internal storage and 8GB RAM. Your phone can host and play heavy games thanks to its massive RAM and storage. A dedicated MicroSD card slot lets you expand storage.
Infinix Note 12 G96 has a triple rear camera with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a QVGA lens. The phone’s camera records [email protected] videos.
The 16-megapixel selfie camera with Dual LED flash takes great photos. The front camera records [email protected] videos.
Infinix Note 12 G96’s massive Li-Po 5000 mAh non-removable battery provides backup. 33W fast charging will recharge your phone in minutes.
Infinix smartphones are affordable and competitive. Check local market rates here.
The new device has dual speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE, and more. Infinix Note 12 G96 runs Android 12-based XOS 10.6.
The Infinix Note 12 G96 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G Bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G Bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100, HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 41, 40, 1, 3, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
|Dimensions
|164.6 x 76.8 x 8 mm (6.48 x 3.02 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|185 g (6.53 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back
|Sim
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches, 108.4 cm2 (~85.7% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~393 ppi density)
|OS
|Android 12, XOS 10.6
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|128GB/8GB RAM, 256GB/8GB RAM
|Primary
|50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.64µm, PDAF 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) QVGA
|Features
|Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected]
|Secondary
|16MP
|Others
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with dual speakers
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
