Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Infinix Note 12 VIP price in pakistan and specs
Infinix Note 12 VIP price in pakistan and specs

Infinix Note 12 VIP price in pakistan and specs

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Note 12 VIP price in pakistan and specs

Infinix Note 12 VIP

Advertisement
  • The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.
  • The infinix note 12 vip has 8 GB of RAM.
  • The new Infinix Note 12 VIP has a capacitive AMOLED capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.
Advertisement

 

Infinix is going to show off a new Note 12 smartphone with the name VIP at the end. The Chinese company is working on its new phone.

Under the hood of the new Infinix Note 12 VIP is a 2.05 Octa-core processor. The screen on this new smartphone will be 6.7 inches, which is a big screen. The new Infinix Note 12 VIP has a capacitive AMOLED capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.

The Infinix Note 12 will have 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is the most RAM this phone has ever had. This means that your phone will run very quickly because of its powerful RAM. The Note 12 VIP by Infinix has 256 gigabytes of storage built in, which means that you can store as much data as you want.

The phone also has a very large battery. The Note 12 VIP has a Li-Po (non-removable), 4500 mAh battery to give it enough backup time, and it can be charged quickly with a 120W charger.

Also Read

Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & full specs
Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & full specs

The Infinix Hot 12 smartphone will be available on the market. It...

Advertisement

Infinix Note 12 VIP price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 12 vip price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-

Infinix Note 12 VIP  specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 10.6
Dimensions7.9 mm thickness
Weight198 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCayenne grey, Force black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide),1/1.67″, PDAF, Laser AF + 13 MP f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast Charging 120W, 100% in 17 min

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story