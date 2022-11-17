Infinix Note 12 VIP price in pakistan and specs

The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

The infinix note 12 vip has 8 GB of RAM.

The new Infinix Note 12 VIP has a capacitive AMOLED capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.

Advertisement

Infinix is going to show off a new Note 12 smartphone with the name VIP at the end. The Chinese company is working on its new phone.

Under the hood of the new Infinix Note 12 VIP is a 2.05 Octa-core processor. The screen on this new smartphone will be 6.7 inches, which is a big screen. The new Infinix Note 12 VIP has a capacitive AMOLED capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.

The Infinix Note 12 will have 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is the most RAM this phone has ever had. This means that your phone will run very quickly because of its powerful RAM. The Note 12 VIP by Infinix has 256 gigabytes of storage built in, which means that you can store as much data as you want.

The phone also has a very large battery. The Note 12 VIP has a Li-Po (non-removable), 4500 mAh battery to give it enough backup time, and it can be charged quickly with a 120W charger.

Also Read Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & full specs The Infinix Hot 12 smartphone will be available on the market. It...

Advertisement

Infinix Note 12 VIP price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 12 vip price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-

Infinix Note 12 VIP specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 10.6 Dimensions 7.9 mm thickness Weight 198 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cayenne grey, Force black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide),1/1.67″, PDAF, Laser AF + 13 MP f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast Charging 120W, 100% in 17 min