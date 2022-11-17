Infinix Note 12 VIP price in pakistan and specs

Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & full specs
The Infinix Hot 12 smartphone will be available on the market. It...
Infinix is going to show off a new Note 12 smartphone with the name VIP at the end. The Chinese company is working on its new phone.
Under the hood of the new Infinix Note 12 VIP is a 2.05 Octa-core processor. The screen on this new smartphone will be 6.7 inches, which is a big screen. The new Infinix Note 12 VIP has a capacitive AMOLED capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.
The Infinix Note 12 will have 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is the most RAM this phone has ever had. This means that your phone will run very quickly because of its powerful RAM. The Note 12 VIP by Infinix has 256 gigabytes of storage built in, which means that you can store as much data as you want.
The phone also has a very large battery. The Note 12 VIP has a Li-Po (non-removable), 4500 mAh battery to give it enough backup time, and it can be charged quickly with a 120W charger.
The Infinix Note 12 vip price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS 10.6
|Dimensions
|7.9 mm thickness
|Weight
|198 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cayenne grey, Force black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide),1/1.67″, PDAF, Laser AF + 13 MP f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast Charging 120W, 100% in 17 min
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.