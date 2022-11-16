Infinix Note 7 Price in Pakistan and features

Infinix Note 7 Price in Pakistan and specifications.

The Infinix Note 7 is now available in the market, the Helio G70 chipset powers the smartphone, there is 4 GB of RAM in the smartphone.

The phone has a substantial amount of internal storage, the Infinix Note 7 has 128 GB of inbuilt storage.

The HD Plus resolution of the 6.95-inch IPS LCD Infinity-O screen on the Infinix 7 is 720 x 1640 pixels.

The upcoming smartphone from the business, the Infinix Note 7, is powered by a sizable battery. The Infinix Note 7’s 5000 mAh battery.

Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 17,999 – 23,999/-

Infinix Note 7 Specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI XOS 6.0 Dimensions 173.4 x 79 x 8.8 mm Weight 206 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Forest Green, Aether Black, Bolivia Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.95 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~258 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 2TB) Camera Main 48 MP, f/1.7, 25mm + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor + low light video camera, Quad LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

