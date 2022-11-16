Advertisement
Infinix Note 7 Price in Pakistan and features

Infinix Note 7 Price in Pakistan and features

Articles
Infinix Note 7 Price in Pakistan and features

Infinix Note 7 Price in Pakistan and features

  • Infinix Note 7 Price in Pakistan and specifications.

The Infinix Note 7 is now available in the market, the Helio G70 chipset powers the smartphone, there is 4 GB of RAM in the smartphone.

The phone has a substantial amount of internal storage, the Infinix Note 7 has 128 GB of inbuilt storage.

The HD Plus resolution of the 6.95-inch IPS LCD Infinity-O screen on the Infinix 7 is 720 x 1640 pixels.

The upcoming smartphone from the business, the Infinix Note 7, is powered by a sizable battery. The Infinix Note 7’s 5000 mAh battery.

Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 17,999 – 23,999/-

Infinix Note 7 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIXOS 6.0
Dimensions173.4 x 79 x 8.8 mm
Weight206 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsForest Green, Aether Black, Bolivia Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 2EEMC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.95 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~258 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 2TB)
CameraMain48 MP, f/1.7, 25mm + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor + low light video camera, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News


End of Article
Advertisement
