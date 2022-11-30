Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan and specifications
Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan and specifications

Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan and specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan and features.

The Infinix Note 7 is now available in the market, the smartphone is powered by the Helio G70 CPU and has 4 GB of RAM.

The Infinix Note 7 features 128 GB of built-in storage, which is a substantial amount of internal storage.

Advertisement

The 6.95-inch IPS LCD Infinity-O screen on the Infinix 7 has an HD Plus resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels.

The Infinix Note 7, the company’s forthcoming smartphone, is powered by a substantial battery. The 5000 mAh battery inside the Infinix Note 7.

Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 17,999 – 23,999/-

Infinix Note 7 Specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIXOS 6.0
Dimensions173.4 x 79 x 8.8 mm
Weight206 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsForest Green, Aether Black, Bolivia Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 2EEMC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.95 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~258 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 2TB)
CAMERAMain48 MP, f/1.7, 25mm + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor + low light video camera, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W
Advertisement

Also Read

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & Features
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & Features

The 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor in the Infinix Zero 20 makes it...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & special features
Realme C15 price in Pakistan with special features
Realme C15 price in Pakistan with special features
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan and Specs
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan and Specs
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in Pakistan and Specs
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in Pakistan and Specs
Samsung Galaxy A20 Price in Pakistan and Features
Samsung Galaxy A20 Price in Pakistan and Features
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story