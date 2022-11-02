Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Infinix Smart 6 HD price in Pakistan & big screen display
Infinix Smart 6 HD price in Pakistan & big screen display

Infinix Smart 6 HD price in Pakistan & big screen display

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Smart 6 HD price in Pakistan & big screen display

Infinix Smart 6 HD price in Pakistan & big screen display

Advertisement
  • The Infinix Smart 6 HD will boast a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 720 by 1600 pixels.
  • The phone’s primary sensor will be 8 megapixels, and it will also feature a secondary sensor in the form of an AI lens.
  •  It will contain 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage.
Advertisement

Infinix added the Smart 6 HD with fair price in Pakistan, will be released soon. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is currently developing a new device; this upcoming smartphone will be a budget option. The new phone will be called the Infinix Smart 6 HD when it is released.

The Unisoc SC9863A (28nm) chipset will serve as the brains of the smartphone. The chipset indicates that the upcoming Infinix Smart 6 HD smartphone will be an affordable device with impressive specs. The 1.6 GHz Octa-Core processor within this smartphone greatly increases its power.

The Infinix Smart 6 will boast a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 720 by 1600 pixels, giving customers access to a large viewing area. In addition, a GPU or IMG8322 is available. Infinix’s forthcoming Smart 6 HD will contain 2 GB of RAM, making it capable of running high-definition video games with ease and facilitating smooth multitasking.

In addition to its 32 GB of built-in storage, the Infinix 6 HD also offers a dedicated slot that can accommodate microSD cards with a maximum capacity of 256 GB. Dual cameras will be standard on the Infinix Smart 6 HD.

The phone’s primary sensor will be 8 megapixels, and it will also feature a secondary sensor in the form of an AI lens. LED flash is included to aid the primary sensor when capturing photos.

There will be a 5-megapixel camera on the front. The Smart 6 HD is protected by a fingerprint reader located discreetly on its back.

Advertisement

The next smartphone has a massive battery that can last a whole day of use, measuring in at 5,000mAh. In terms of price, the 6 HD will go up against Samsung’s mid-range offerings.

Infinix Smart 6 HD price in Pakistan

The Infinix Smart 6 HD price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,499/-

Infinix Smart 6 HD specs

BuildOSAndroid 11.0 (Go edition)
UIXOS 7.6
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
ColorsPurple, Ocean Blue, Light Sea Green, Polar Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU1.6 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetUnisoc SC9863A (28nm)
GPUIMG8322
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainDual 8 MP+ AI lens, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Auto Scene Detection, AI Portrait, AI HDR, AI Beauty, AI Bokeh, Night, Sports, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear moned), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
Advertisement

Also Read

Infinix Note 10 Price in Pakistan and Features
Infinix Note 10 Price in Pakistan and Features

Infinix Note 10 Price in Pakistan and specifications. Infinix Note 10 is...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S8 price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy S8 price in Pakistan and features
The global debut of Xiaomi 13 series is scheduled for February 26
The global debut of Xiaomi 13 series is scheduled for February 26
iPhone X price in Pakistan and specifications
iPhone X price in Pakistan and specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story