Infinix Smart 6 HD price in Pakistan & big screen display

The Infinix Smart 6 HD will boast a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 720 by 1600 pixels.

The phone’s primary sensor will be 8 megapixels, and it will also feature a secondary sensor in the form of an AI lens.

It will contain 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage.

Advertisement

Infinix added the Smart 6 HD with fair price in Pakistan, will be released soon. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is currently developing a new device; this upcoming smartphone will be a budget option. The new phone will be called the Infinix Smart 6 HD when it is released.

The Unisoc SC9863A (28nm) chipset will serve as the brains of the smartphone. The chipset indicates that the upcoming Infinix Smart 6 HD smartphone will be an affordable device with impressive specs. The 1.6 GHz Octa-Core processor within this smartphone greatly increases its power.

The Infinix Smart 6 will boast a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 720 by 1600 pixels, giving customers access to a large viewing area. In addition, a GPU or IMG8322 is available. Infinix’s forthcoming Smart 6 HD will contain 2 GB of RAM, making it capable of running high-definition video games with ease and facilitating smooth multitasking.

In addition to its 32 GB of built-in storage, the Infinix 6 HD also offers a dedicated slot that can accommodate microSD cards with a maximum capacity of 256 GB. Dual cameras will be standard on the Infinix Smart 6 HD.

The phone’s primary sensor will be 8 megapixels, and it will also feature a secondary sensor in the form of an AI lens. LED flash is included to aid the primary sensor when capturing photos.

There will be a 5-megapixel camera on the front. The Smart 6 HD is protected by a fingerprint reader located discreetly on its back.

Advertisement

The next smartphone has a massive battery that can last a whole day of use, measuring in at 5,000mAh. In terms of price, the 6 HD will go up against Samsung’s mid-range offerings.

Infinix Smart 6 HD price in Pakistan

The Infinix Smart 6 HD price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,499/-

Infinix Smart 6 HD specs

Build OS Android 11.0 (Go edition) UI XOS 7.6 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Micro-SIM) Colors Purple, Ocean Blue, Light Sea Green, Polar Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 1.6 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Unisoc SC9863A (28nm) GPU IMG8322 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Dual 8 MP+ AI lens, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Auto Scene Detection, AI Portrait, AI HDR, AI Beauty, AI Bokeh, Night, Sports, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear moned), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

Advertisement

Also Read Infinix Note 10 Price in Pakistan and Features Infinix Note 10 Price in Pakistan and specifications. Infinix Note 10 is...