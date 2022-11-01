Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan and specifications

Huawei Mate 30 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications
Pakistan’s Infinix Zero 20 was inexpensive. The Zero series phone was unveiled today.The expensive Infinix Zero 20 will launch.
The Infinix Zero 20 has an octa-core processor, a Helio G99 chipset, and a lot of RAM.
Mali-G57 MC2 GPUs power smartphones. The smartphone’s 6.7-inch screen has a 1080 x 2400 full HD+ resolution.
The high-performing Infinix Zero 20 has the latest AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display. The Infinix Zero 20 will have 8 GB RAM.
The smartphone’s CPU and RAM size suggest it can perform tasks quickly. The Infinix 20 has 256 GB of storage on the inside, which is a lot of space.
The phone has three rear cameras. The Infinix Zero 20 has 108 MP, 13 MP, and 2 MP sensors. This smartphone’s 60-megapixel front-facing camera makes self-portraits easy.
A fingerprint reader behind the screen secures the Infinix Zero 20’s internal storage. The device uses a non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Samsung will be challenged by the Zero 20s.
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS 12
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 76.7 x 8 mm
|Weight
|196 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Space Gray, Glitter Gold, Green Fantasy
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP, (wide), PDAF + 13 MP, AF + 2 MP,
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|60 MP, (wide), AF, OIS, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast Charging 45W, 75% in 30 min (advertised)
