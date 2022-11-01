Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan and specifications
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan and specifications

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan and specifications

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan and specifications

Infinix Zero 20

  • The Infinix Zero 20 has an octa-core, 2.2 GHz processor, a chipset from Helio G99, and 8 GB of RAM.
  • The screen on the phone is 6.7 inches.
  • It has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which is HD+.
Pakistan’s Infinix Zero 20 was inexpensive. The Zero series phone was unveiled today.The expensive Infinix Zero 20 will launch.

The Infinix Zero 20 has an octa-core processor, a Helio G99 chipset, and a lot of RAM.

Mali-G57 MC2 GPUs power smartphones. The smartphone’s 6.7-inch screen has a 1080 x 2400 full HD+ resolution.

The high-performing Infinix Zero 20 has the latest AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display. The Infinix Zero 20 will have 8 GB RAM.

The smartphone’s CPU and RAM size suggest it can perform tasks quickly. The Infinix 20 has 256 GB of storage on the inside, which is a lot of space.

The phone has three rear cameras. The Infinix Zero 20 has 108 MP, 13 MP, and 2 MP sensors. This smartphone’s 60-megapixel front-facing camera makes self-portraits easy.

A fingerprint reader behind the screen secures the Infinix Zero 20’s internal storage. The device uses a non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Samsung will be challenged by the Zero 20s.

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999/-

Infinix Zero 20 specifications

Infinix Zero 20 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 12
Dimensions164.4 x 76.7 x 8 mm
Weight196 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Gray, Glitter Gold, Green Fantasy
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 108 MP, (wide), PDAF + 13 MP, AF + 2 MP,
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front60 MP, (wide), AF, OIS, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast Charging 45W, 75% in 30 min (advertised)

 

