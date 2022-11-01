Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan and specifications

The Infinix Zero 20 has an octa-core, 2.2 GHz processor, a chipset from Helio G99, and 8 GB of RAM.

The screen on the phone is 6.7 inches.

It has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which is HD+.

Pakistan’s Infinix Zero 20 was inexpensive. The Zero series phone was unveiled today.The expensive Infinix Zero 20 will launch.

The phone has three rear cameras. The Infinix Zero 20 has 108 MP, 13 MP, and 2 MP sensors. This smartphone’s 60-megapixel front-facing camera makes self-portraits easy.

A fingerprint reader behind the screen secures the Infinix Zero 20’s internal storage. The device uses a non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Samsung will be challenged by the Zero 20s.

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999/-

Infinix Zero 20 specifications

Infinix Zero 20 specs

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 12 Dimensions 164.4 x 76.7 x 8 mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Gray, Glitter Gold, Green Fantasy FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 108 MP, (wide), PDAF + 13 MP, AF + 2 MP, Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 60 MP, (wide), AF, OIS, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Aluminum frame, Photo /video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast Charging 45W, 75% in 30 min (advertised)