Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & features

  • The Infinix 20 has 256 gigabytes of storage space on the inside.
  • The device will be powered by a non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery.
  • The Infinix Zero 20 main sensor will have 108 megapixels, 13 megapixels, and 2 megapixels.
Infinix is making a new smartphone called Zero 20 that will be available soon. The company will show off its new Zero series phone.

The smartphone has a Chipset of Helio G99 SoC, which is the most powerful chipset. To give it even more power, the Infinix Zero 20 has a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor, which makes the device very fast.

This phone also has a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, which stands for graphics processing unit.The smartphone’s screen is 6.7 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The Infinix 20 has 256 gigabytes of storage space on the inside, which is enough to store a lot of data for later use. There is a Triple Camera set up on the back of the phone. The Infinix Zero 20’s main sensor will have 108 megapixels, 13 megapixels, and 2 megapixels. Also, this phone has a 60-megapixel camera for taking selfies.

The device will be powered by a non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery that will support Fast Charging at 45W.

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan

The Infinix zero 20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999.

Infinix Zero 20 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 12
Dimensions164.4 x 76.7 x 8 mm
Weight196 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Gray, Glitter Gold, Green Fantasy
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP, (wide), PDAF + 13 MP, AF + 2 MP,
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front60 MP, (wide), AF, OIS, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast Charging 45W, 75% in 30 min (advertised)

 

