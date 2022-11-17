Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & features

The Infinix 20 has 256 gigabytes of storage space on the inside.

Infinix is making a new smartphone called Zero 20 that will be available soon. The company will show off its new Zero series phone.

The smartphone has a Chipset of Helio G99 SoC, which is the most powerful chipset. To give it even more power, the Infinix Zero 20 has a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor, which makes the device very fast.

This phone also has a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, which stands for graphics processing unit.The smartphone’s screen is 6.7 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The device will be powered by a non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery that will support Fast Charging at 45W.

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan

The Infinix zero 20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999.

Infinix Zero 20 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 12 Dimensions 164.4 x 76.7 x 8 mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Gray, Glitter Gold, Green Fantasy Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 108 MP, (wide), PDAF + 13 MP, AF + 2 MP, Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 60 MP, (wide), AF, OIS, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G, 4G Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast Charging 45W, 75% in 30 min (advertised)