Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & Features

Infinix Zero 20 recently launched in pakistan.The smartphone has a Chipset of Helio G99 SoC, which is the most powerful chipset. To give it even more power.
The Infinix Zero 20 has a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor, which makes the device very fast. This phone also has a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, which stands for graphics processing unit.
The smartphone’s screen is 6.7 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The new Infinix Zero 20 has the latest AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display, which is known for doing great things. This Zero 20 phone from Infinix will come with 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is a lot.
The Infinix 20 has 256 gigabytes of storage space on the inside, which is enough to store a lot of data for later use. There is a Triple Camera set up on the back of the phone. The Infinix Zero 20’s main sensor will have 108 megapixels, 13 megapixels, and 2 megapixels. Also, this phone has a 60-megapixel camera for taking selfies, which makes it easier and more fun to do so.
A 4500 mAh battery gives the phone power.
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS 12
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 76.7 x 8 mm
|Weight
|196 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Space Gray, Glitter Gold, Green Fantasy
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP, (wide), PDAF + 13 MP, AF + 2 MP,
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|60 MP, (wide), AF, OIS, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast Charging 45W, 75% in 30 min
