Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & Features

Infinix Zero 20 recently launched in pakistan.The smartphone has a Chipset of Helio G99 SoC, which is the most powerful chipset. To give it even more power.

The Infinix Zero 20 has a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor, which makes the device very fast. This phone also has a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, which stands for graphics processing unit.

The smartphone’s screen is 6.7 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The new Infinix Zero 20 has the latest AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display, which is known for doing great things. This Zero 20 phone from Infinix will come with 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is a lot.

The Infinix 20 has 256 gigabytes of storage space on the inside, which is enough to store a lot of data for later use. There is a Triple Camera set up on the back of the phone. The Infinix Zero 20’s main sensor will have 108 megapixels, 13 megapixels, and 2 megapixels. Also, this phone has a 60-megapixel camera for taking selfies, which makes it easier and more fun to do so.

A 4500 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/- Infinix Zero 20 specifications Build OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 12 Dimensions 164.4 x 76.7 x 8 mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Gray, Glitter Gold, Green Fantasy Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 108 MP, (wide), PDAF + 13 MP, AF + 2 MP, Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 60 MP, (wide), AF, OIS, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G, 4G Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast Charging 45W, 75% in 30 min