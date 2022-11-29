Advertisement
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & Features

Articles
  • The 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor in the Infinix Zero 20 makes it a very fast device.
  • The phone has a 6.7-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
  • The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.
Infinix Zero 20 recently launched in pakistan.The smartphone has a Chipset of Helio G99 SoC, which is the most powerful chipset. To give it even more power.

The Infinix Zero 20 has a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor, which makes the device very fast. This phone also has a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, which stands for graphics processing unit.

The smartphone’s screen is 6.7 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The new Infinix Zero 20 has the latest AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display, which is known for doing great things. This Zero 20 phone from Infinix will come with 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is a lot.

The Infinix 20 has 256 gigabytes of storage space on the inside, which is enough to store a lot of data for later use. There is a Triple Camera set up on the back of the phone. The Infinix Zero 20’s main sensor will have 108 megapixels, 13 megapixels, and 2 megapixels. Also, this phone has a 60-megapixel camera for taking selfies, which makes it easier and more fun to do so.

A 4500 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Infinix Zero 20 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 12
Dimensions164.4 x 76.7 x 8 mm
Weight196 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Gray, Glitter Gold, Green Fantasy
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP, (wide), PDAF + 13 MP, AF + 2 MP,
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front60 MP, (wide), AF, OIS, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast Charging 45W, 75% in 30 min
