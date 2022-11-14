Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Hot 20s price in Pakistan & Features
The Infinix Hot 20s has a 6.6-inch IPS screen that can refresh...
The Infinix Zero 20 phone will soon be available for purchase. The company’s new phone, the Zero series, is shown.
“Infinix Zero 20” is the name of the new high-end phone. It has a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor and a MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset, so it is very fast.
The Adreno 620 in this phone is in charge of the graphics. The screen on the phone is 6.7 inches wide and has a resolution of full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels).
The new Infinix Zero 20 has a very good capacitive AMOLED touch screen. The RAM on the Infinix Zero 20 is 8 gigabytes.
The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 56,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.2 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Mediatek Dimensity 930
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 700 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP main sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|32 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 180W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.