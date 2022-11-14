Advertisement
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & specs

  • The Infinix Zero 20 phone will soon be available on the market.
  • It has a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor.
  • The phone has a 6.7 inches screen.
The Infinix Zero 20 phone will soon be available for purchase. The company’s new phone, the Zero series, is shown.

“Infinix Zero 20” is the name of the new high-end phone. It has a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor and a MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset, so it is very fast.

The Adreno 620 in this phone is in charge of the graphics. The screen on the phone is 6.7 inches wide and has a resolution of full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels).

The new Infinix Zero 20 has a very good capacitive AMOLED touch screen. The RAM on the Infinix Zero 20 is 8 gigabytes.

The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 56,999/-

Infinix Zero 20 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPU2.2 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediatek Dimensity 930
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 700 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 108 MP main sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front32 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 180W
