Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in Pakistan and specifications

Infinix plans to introduce its new Zero 5G 2023 in Pakistan with 5G capability. first 5G phone by Infinix. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 competes with other 5G smartphones.

5G can reach 150 MB/s. Infinix Zero 5G 2023 sports a Gorilla Glass-protected LTPS display and an aluminium body. Infinix’s first flagship phone has an octa-core (22.4 GHz Cortex-A78 and 62.0 GHz Cortex-A55) and Mali-G68 MC4 GPU.

8 GB of RAM loads apps quickly. This processor processes can ,manage large amounts of data quickly and smoothly. Metal and polycarbonate make the Infinix Zero 2023 sturdy.

48 MP (wide), 13 MP, f/2.5 (telephoto), and 2 MP (depth). Infinix’s Zero 5G 2023 can record 4K video. 16 MP selfie camera, 1080p @ 30 fps.

The 5000 mAh Li-Po battery on the 5G Infinix 2023 lasts all day. 33-watt fast charging is cheap. The 2023 Infinix Zero is a big rival of Samsung’s smart phone.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999/-

Infinix Zero 5G specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI XOS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC GPU Arm Mali-G68 DISPLAY Technology LTPS IPS LCD Touchscreen Capacitive, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast Charging 33W