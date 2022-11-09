Advertisement
  Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in Pakistan and specifications
Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in Pakistan and specifications

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in Pakistan and specifications

Infinix Zero 5G 2023

Infinix Zero 5G 2023

  • Infinix launched its Zero 5G will launched with 5G capability in Pakistan in 2023.
  • 5G can reach 150 MB/s. Infinix Zero 5G 2023 sports a Gorilla Glass-protected LTPS display and an aluminium body.
  • The Infinix Zero 2023 is a big rival of Samsung’s smart phone.
Infinix plans to introduce its  new Zero 5G 2023 in Pakistan with 5G capability. first 5G phone by Infinix. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 competes with other 5G smartphones.

5G can reach 150 MB/s. Infinix Zero 5G 2023 sports a Gorilla Glass-protected LTPS display and an aluminium body. Infinix’s first flagship phone has an octa-core (22.4 GHz Cortex-A78 and 62.0 GHz Cortex-A55) and Mali-G68 MC4 GPU.

8 GB of RAM loads apps quickly. This processor processes can ,manage large amounts of data quickly and smoothly. Metal and polycarbonate make the Infinix Zero 2023 sturdy.

48 MP (wide), 13 MP, f/2.5 (telephoto), and 2 MP (depth). Infinix’s Zero 5G 2023 can record 4K video. 16 MP selfie camera, 1080p @ 30 fps.

The 5000 mAh Li-Po battery on the 5G Infinix 2023 lasts all day. 33-watt fast charging is cheap. The 2023 Infinix Zero is a big rival of Samsung’s smart phone.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999/-

Infinix Zero 5G  specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC
GPUArm Mali-G68
DISPLAYTechnologyLTPS IPS LCD Touchscreen Capacitive, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front16 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast Charging 33W
