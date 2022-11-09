Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in Pakistan and specifications

Oppo A5s price in Pakistan and specifications
The Oppo A5s is operational since it is equipped with a chipset...
Infinix plans to introduce its new Zero 5G 2023 in Pakistan with 5G capability. first 5G phone by Infinix. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 competes with other 5G smartphones.
5G can reach 150 MB/s. Infinix Zero 5G 2023 sports a Gorilla Glass-protected LTPS display and an aluminium body. Infinix’s first flagship phone has an octa-core (22.4 GHz Cortex-A78 and 62.0 GHz Cortex-A55) and Mali-G68 MC4 GPU.
8 GB of RAM loads apps quickly. This processor processes can ,manage large amounts of data quickly and smoothly. Metal and polycarbonate make the Infinix Zero 2023 sturdy.
48 MP (wide), 13 MP, f/2.5 (telephoto), and 2 MP (depth). Infinix’s Zero 5G 2023 can record 4K video. 16 MP selfie camera, 1080p @ 30 fps.
The 5000 mAh Li-Po battery on the 5G Infinix 2023 lasts all day. 33-watt fast charging is cheap. The 2023 Infinix Zero is a big rival of Samsung’s smart phone.
Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC
|GPU
|Arm Mali-G68
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|LTPS IPS LCD Touchscreen Capacitive, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|16 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast Charging 33W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.