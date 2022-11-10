Advertisement
Infinix Zero 5G Price in Pakistan and Features

Infinix Zero 5G Price in Pakistan and Features

Infinix Zero 5G Price in Pakistan and Features

Infinix Zero 5G Price in Pakistan and Features

  • Infinix Zero 5G Price in Pakistan and specifications.

Infinix Zero 5G is now available in the market, the smartphone has a Dimensity 900 chipset, which is currently the most powerful chipset on the market. Infinix’s Zero 5G also has an Octa-Core processor within the phone to further boost power and speed.

Under the hood of this smartphone is a GPU made by Mali G68. The smartphone’s display screen measures 6.78 inches and offers a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels in full HD +.

The IS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display on the new Infinix Zero 5G is the newest and is renowned for producing excellent results.

For safety, the smartphone is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass. The Infinix Zero 5G phone is equipped with an enormous 8 gigabytes of RAM. The smartphone’s chipset and RAM capacity demonstrate that the user can quickly complete tasks using the gadget.

The smartphone has 128 gigabytes of internal storage, which is more than adequate to store a significant amount of material for later use.

Infinix Zero 5G Price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero 5G Price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Infinix Zero 5G Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 10
Dimensions168.7 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm
Weight199 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCosmic Black, Skylight Orange, Horizon Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.78 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 500 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 13 MP, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 2 MP, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2.76″, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast Charging 33W

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


