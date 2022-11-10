Infinix Zero 5G Price in Pakistan and Features

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & specifications
The Infinix Note 12 phone has a MediaTek Helio G96 processor. This...
Infinix Zero 5G is now available in the market, the smartphone has a Dimensity 900 chipset, which is currently the most powerful chipset on the market. Infinix’s Zero 5G also has an Octa-Core processor within the phone to further boost power and speed.
Under the hood of this smartphone is a GPU made by Mali G68. The smartphone’s display screen measures 6.78 inches and offers a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels in full HD +.
The IS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display on the new Infinix Zero 5G is the newest and is renowned for producing excellent results.
For safety, the smartphone is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass. The Infinix Zero 5G phone is equipped with an enormous 8 gigabytes of RAM. The smartphone’s chipset and RAM capacity demonstrate that the user can quickly complete tasks using the gadget.
The smartphone has 128 gigabytes of internal storage, which is more than adequate to store a significant amount of material for later use.
Infinix Zero 5G Price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|XOS 10
|Dimensions
|168.7 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|199 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cosmic Black, Skylight Orange, Horizon Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.78 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 500 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 13 MP, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 2 MP, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2.76″, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast Charging 33W
