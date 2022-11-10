Infinix Zero 5G Price in Pakistan and Features

Infinix Zero 5G Price in Pakistan and specifications.

Infinix Zero 5G is now available in the market, the smartphone has a Dimensity 900 chipset, which is currently the most powerful chipset on the market. Infinix’s Zero 5G also has an Octa-Core processor within the phone to further boost power and speed.

Under the hood of this smartphone is a GPU made by Mali G68. The smartphone’s display screen measures 6.78 inches and offers a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels in full HD +.

Advertisement

The IS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display on the new Infinix Zero 5G is the newest and is renowned for producing excellent results.

For safety, the smartphone is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass. The Infinix Zero 5G phone is equipped with an enormous 8 gigabytes of RAM. The smartphone’s chipset and RAM capacity demonstrate that the user can quickly complete tasks using the gadget.

The smartphone has 128 gigabytes of internal storage, which is more than adequate to store a significant amount of material for later use.

Infinix Zero 5G Price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero 5G Price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Infinix Zero 5G Specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI XOS 10 Dimensions 168.7 x 76.5 x 8. 8 mm Weight 199 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cosmic Black, Skylight Orange, Horizon Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.78 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 500 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 13 MP, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 2 MP, Quad LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2.76″, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast Charging 33W

Also Read Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & specifications The Infinix Note 12 phone has a MediaTek Helio G96 processor. This...